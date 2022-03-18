London police to appeal against ruling rights of Sarah Everard vigil organisers breached

London police to appeal against ruling rights of Sarah Everard vigil organisers breached
People leave floral tributes at the band stand in Clapham Common (Steve Parsons/PA)
Fri, 18 Mar, 2022 - 18:39
Nina Lloyd, PA

The London Metropolitan Police will appeal against a High Court ruling that it breached the rights of organisers of a vigil for Sarah Everard with its handling of the event, the force has said.

In a ruling on March 11, two senior judges found the Met’s decisions in the run-up to the planned event were “not in accordance with the law”.

Reclaim These Streets (RTS) had planned the socially-distanced vigil for 33-year-old Ms Everard, who was murdered by former Met officer Wayne Couzens, near to where she went missing in Clapham, south London, in March last year.

It’s important for policing and the public that we have absolute clarity of what’s expected of us in law

The force said in a statement on Friday it had “taken time to consider” the decision but that it wanted to “resolve what’s required by law when policing protests and events” in future.

“It’s important for policing and the public that we have absolute clarity of what’s expected of us in law,” it said.

“This is why we feel we must seek permission to appeal the judgment in order to resolve what’s required by law when policing protests and events in the future.”

More in this section

Nasa chief plays down reports of friction with Russian counterparts Nasa chief plays down reports of friction with Russian counterparts
Arkansas Deputy Shoots Teen Police deputy acquitted of manslaughter over shooting of 17-year-old
Bulgaria Borissov Bulgarian former PM Boyko Borissov in custody over corruption claims
Reclaim#Violence against womenPlace: UK
A Ukrainian refugee cries as she shelters in a school sports hall in eastern Poland (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

UN: 6.5m people displaced inside Ukraine in addition to refugees who have left

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, March 16, 2022

  • 20
  • 21
  • 27
  • 30
  • 41
  • 44
  • 26

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices