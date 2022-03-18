Ukraine food supply falling apart, UN says as shelling intensifies

Russian troops have taken heavy losses while blasting residential areas to rubble, sending more than 3 million refugees fleeing.
Ukraine food supply falling apart, UN says as shelling intensifies

Civilians run away from a storage facility blazed on fire after it was hit by artillery shelling in the northern of Kyiv City, as the Russianâs military operations in the country entered into its 22nd day. Picture: Narciso Contreras/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Fri, 18 Mar, 2022 - 14:50
Reuters

Ukraine's food supply system is falling apart under Russia's invasion, with infrastructure destroyed and shops and warehouses growing empty, the United Nations said on Friday.

With Moscow trying to regain the initiative in a stalled campaign, Russia fired missiles at an airport near Lviv, a city where hundreds of thousands found refuge far from Ukraine's battlefields.

More than three weeks since President Vladimir Putin launched an invasion to subdue what he calls an artificial state undeserving of nationhood, Ukraine's elected government is still standing and Russian forces have not captured a single big city.

Russian troops have taken heavy losses while blasting residential areas to rubble, sending more than 3 million refugees fleeing.

Moscow denies it is targeting civilians in what it calls a "special operation" to disarm its neighbour.

"Russian forces have made minimal progress this week," Britain's defence ministry said in a daily military intelligence update.

"Ukrainian forces around Kyiv and Mykolaiv continue to frustrate Russian attempts to encircle the cities."

A family crossing the border point from Ukraine into Medyka, Poland. 
A family crossing the border point from Ukraine into Medyka, Poland. 

At least three blasts were heard near Lviv's airport on Friday morning. The mayor, Andriy Sadovy, said several missiles had struck an aircraft maintenance facility, destroying buildings but causing no casualties.

The city, near the Polish border, is hundreds of miles from Russia's advance and has been one of the main destinations for Ukrainians forced to flee battle zones.

Jakob Kern, emergency coordinator for the crisis at the U.N. World Food Programme, said Ukraine's "food supply chain is falling apart. Movements of goods have slowed down due to insecurity and the reluctance of drivers".

WFP, which feeds people in global crisis zones, also buys nearly half of its wheat from Ukraine. Kern said the war has already driven global food prices to all time highs, and could cause "collateral hunger" in poor countries worldwide.

INTENSE SHELLING 

The ruins of a theater ripped apart by Russian airstrikes in the besieged city of Mariupol. Picture: Azov Battalion via AP
The ruins of a theater ripped apart by Russian airstrikes in the besieged city of Mariupol. Picture: Azov Battalion via AP

Russia has been intensively shelling eastern Ukrainian cities, especially Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv and Mariupol.

Among those killed in Chernihiv was Jimmy Hill, 68, an American working in Ukraine as a university lecturer, trapped in the besieged city looking after his Ukrainian partner who was hospitalised with illness.

He was gunned down by Russian snipers while waiting in a bread line, and his body was found in the street, his family said.

Russia denied blame for the deaths.

In his last Facebook post, he wrote that his partner was in intensive care.

Intense bombing! still alive. Limited food. Room very cold."

Kyiv has so far been spared a major assault, with long columns of troops bearing down from the northwest and east halted at the gates in heavy fighting. But residents in the capital have endured nightly deadly missile attacks.

Debris from a missile blew a large crater in the ground in the middle of a residential block where a school was also located in northern Kyiv on Friday, shattering hundreds of windows and leaving debris scattered around the complex.

At least one person was killed, emergency services said. Kyiv mayor said 19 people were injured including four children.

"This is a war crime by Putin," said Lyudmila Nikolaenko, visiting her son, who lived in one of the apartments hit.

"They say they aren't hitting regular people, they say we are firing at ourselves."

In Mariupol, Ukraine said it had so far rescued 130 people from the basement of a theatre used as a bomb shelter when it was flattened by Russian strikes two days ago.

Kyiv said it feared as many as 1,000 could still be trapped inside.

It has given no information yet about dead or wounded. Russia denies hitting the theatre.

Read More

The Ukrainian family making a home with an 87-year-old Dubliner

More in this section

Russia Crimea Reunification Anniversary Vladimir Putin addresses rally in Moscow as Russian troops continue assault
Greece Norway Photographer Norwegian photographer arrested in Greece on spying charges
Virus Outbreak Germany Germany votes to end most coronavirus restrictions despite surge in cases
#UkraineRussia
Peter Paul Rubens’ 17th century masterpiece Portrait Of A Lady (Czarek Sokolowski/AP)

Rubens masterpiece Portrait Of A Lady sells for £2.6m

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, March 16, 2022

  • 20
  • 21
  • 27
  • 30
  • 41
  • 44
  • 26

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices