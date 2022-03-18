Joey Barton assault trial delayed after wife writes letter to prosecutors

Joey Barton assault trial delayed after wife writes letter to prosecutors

Joey Barton has been accused of beating his wife (Yui Mok/PA)

Fri, 18 Mar, 2022 - 14:04
Henry Vaughan, PA

Bristol Rovers manager Joey Barton’s trial for allegedly assaulting his wife during a drunken row has been delayed after she wrote a letter to prosecutors in a bid to “exculpate” her husband, a court has heard.

The former Premier League footballer’s barrister Simon Csoka QC said Georgia Barton now claims she was injured accidentally when friends intervened in the argument with her husband after drinking “four or five bottles of wine each”.

Barton, 39, was due to stand trial at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court, in south-west London, on Friday for a single count of assault by beating.

He is alleged to have grabbed his wife by the throat and kicked her in the head during a row outside their home in Kew, south-west London, where they had been with two other couples on June 2 last year.

Mrs Barton, who is said to have been left with a golf-ball sized bruise on her forehead and a bleeding nose, called police but was not due to be called as a prosecution witness.

However, the court heard she had sent a letter to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) on February 17, followed up with two emails, which had only been seen by prosecutor Helena Duong on Friday morning.

“Mr Barton is married to the alleged victim in this case and they continue to be in a relationship,” said Ms Duong.

“The Crown does not propose to call her.

“She has given an account some eight months after the incident and, in the Crown’s submission, it is plainly an attempt to exculpate her husband.” 

Mr Csoka said there were two other couples present at the house and each of those present had been drinking “about four or five bottles of wine each”.

“What she is suggesting is the injury was caused accidentally when friends intervened in the argument,” he said.

District Judge Andrew Sweet adjourned the case to June 23.

Ms Duong earlier said Barton’s wife called police just before 11.15pm and said: “she had just been hit in her house by her husband and she asks police officers to attend urgently”.

When officers arrived “she says she had got into a drunken fight, a disagreement about families, with her husband, and she had been pushed down and kicked,” the barrister continued.

“Mr Barton is still asleep upstairs when police arrive and he is arrested. The Crown’s case is he was still intoxicated at that point.”

The court heard Barton gave a no comment interview and the prosecutor added: “The issue, in this case, is that Mr Barton denies assaulting his wife at all.”

Barton, a former midfielder, played for teams including Manchester City, Newcastle, Queen’s Park Rangers and Marseille during his playing career as well as making one appearance for England in 2007.

He started his management career with Fleetwood Town from 2018 to 2021 before joining League Two side Bristol Rovers last year.

Barton appeared in the dock wearing a black sweater, jeans, black shoes and glasses, and spoke to confirm his name, address in Widnes, Cheshire and date of birth.

He was released on unconditional bail.

More in this section

Greece Norway Photographer Norwegian photographer arrested in Greece on spying charges
Virus Outbreak Germany Germany votes to end most coronavirus restrictions despite surge in cases
US China Joe Biden to gauge Chinese position on Ukraine in call to Xi Jinping
BartonPlace: UKPlace: London
Vladimir Putin delivers his speech at the concert marking the eighth anniversary of the annexation of the Crimea (Alexander Vilf/Sputnik Pool Photo via AP)

Vladimir Putin addresses rally in Moscow as Russian troops continue assault

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, March 16, 2022

  • 20
  • 21
  • 27
  • 30
  • 41
  • 44
  • 26

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices