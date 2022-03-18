Germany votes to end most coronavirus restrictions despite surge in cases

Germany votes to end most coronavirus restrictions despite surge in cases
Most Covid restrictions are set to be dropped in Germany including face masks (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
Fri, 18 Mar, 2022 - 13:38
Associated Press reporters

Lawmakers voted on Friday to abolish most of Germany’s coronavirus pandemic restrictions despite a surge in cases with almost 300,000 new daily cases.

The Bundestag passed an amendment to the pandemic rules in a 388-277 vote with two abstentions. The upper house of parliament, made up of Germany’s 16 states, is expected to consider the measure later on Friday.

The changes mean that the requirement to wear face masks will be dropped for most public settings from Sunday, though they may still be required on public transport.

Visitors of care homes will also continue to need negative COVID-19 tests, but these will not be required any longer in other walks of life.

States can still impose new restrictions to curb outbreaks in virus “hot spots,” but governors have complained that this measure is unworkable given the nationwide increase in cases.

The country’s disease control agency reported 297,845 newly confirmed cases in the past 24 hours, and 226 Covic-related deaths.
Health minister Karl Lauterbach defended lifting the restrictions.

“We can’t continue to put the entire country under a shield in order to protect a small group of people who are unwilling to get vaccinated,” he said. “The balance is being shifted.”

More in this section

US China Joe Biden to gauge Chinese position on Ukraine in call to Xi Jinping
Russia War, Kyiv, Ukraine - 17 Mar 2022 Russia-Ukraine war: Key things to know as conflict heads into fourth week
Bahrain GP Hamilton Drawing Son of man on death row sends letter asking for help to Lewis Hamilton
CoronavirusGermanyPlace: International
A police officer escorts Norwegian photographer Knut Bry to the court on Lesbos (AP Photo/Panagiotis Balaskas)

Norwegian photographer arrested in Greece on spying charges

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, March 16, 2022

  • 20
  • 21
  • 27
  • 30
  • 41
  • 44
  • 26

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices