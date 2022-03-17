Pick-up truck involved in deadly Texas crash ‘driven by 13-year-old’

A 13-year-old was driving a pick-up truck that struck a van in Texas in a crash that killed nine people, US officials said.
The truck’s left front tyre, which was a spare tyre, also blew out before impact, National Transportation Safety Board vice chairman Bruce Landsberg said.
One must be 14 in Texas to start taking classroom courses for a learner’s licence and be 15 to receive a provisional license to drive with an instructor or licensed adult in the vehicle.
Department of Public Safety Sergeant Victor Taylor said a 13-year-old driving would be breaking the law.
Although it was unclear how fast the two vehicles were traveling, “this was clearly a high-speed collision,” Mr Landsberg said.