Ukraine: What happened today, Thursday, March 17?

Authorities are working to rescue hundreds of civilians trapped in the basement of a theatre blasted by Russian air strikes while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has accused Germany of putting its economy before his country’s security

What happened in Ukraine today?

Survivors have begun to emerge as authorities work to rescue hundreds of civilians trapped in the basement of a theatre blasted by Russian air strikes in the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol, the local governor said.

Members of the German parliament Bundestag give Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy a standing ovation after he speaks in a virtual address. Picture: AP Photo/Markus Schreiber

The strikes the previous evening had left a large section of the grand, three-storey theatre building in the centre of Mariupol collapsed in a smoking ruin, according to photos released by the city council.

Elsewhere, 21 people have been killed by Russian artillery that destroyed a school and a community center in Merefa, near the northeast city of Kharkiv, officials said.

Merefa Mayor Veniamin Sitov said the attack occurred just before dawn on Thursday.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has accused Germany of putting its economy before his country’s security in the run-up to the Russian invasion.

In an address to Germany’s parliament, Mr Zelenskyy criticised the German government’s support for the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project meant to bring natural gas from Russia.

Viacheslav Chaus, governor of Chernihiv, said 53 civilians had been killed there in the past 24 hours. The toll could not be independently verified.

What happened in Ireland today?

US President Joe Biden has commended the Irish people for taking in thousands of Ukrainian refugees, describing it as "amazing".

Speaking via video link to Taoiseach Micheál Martin President Biden described the actions of Russia in Ukraine as "inhumane".

Ukraine section of today's St Patrick's Parade in Cork City. pic.twitter.com/EpN8Z231mV — Neil Michael (@anewshack) March 17, 2022

More than 7,000 people who have fled Ukraine have already arrived in Ireland and support centres for Ukrainian people here opened in Cork and Dublin today.

Ireland has placed more than 2,500 Ukrainian refugees in temporary accommodation in the last month, with a contract now signed by the Government for 2,500 additional hotel rooms.

Meanwhile, the EU's willingness to impose sanctions on Russia will not dissipate despite European economies suffering, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe has said.

Mr Donohoe, who is the President of the Eurogroup of Finance Ministers, said EU growth forecasts will be down because of the damage done to economies in the bloc by imposing sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

Meanwhile, at the Cork St Patrick's Day Parade, the loudest applause went to a Polish community support group Together Razem. Accompanying them were people from several Eastern European countries who now call Cork home, parading with them under a banner of solidarity — Together4Ukraine — to show their support for the besieged country.