US actor Jussie Smollett to be freed from jail pending appeal

US actor Jussie Smollett to be freed from jail pending appeal
Jussie Smollett was sentenced to 150 days in jail (Cook County Sheriff’s Office via AP)
Wed, 16 Mar, 2022 - 23:28
Associated Press reporters

US actor Jussie Smollett is to be released from jail after an appeals court agreed with his lawyers that he should be freed pending the appeal against his conviction for lying to police about a racist and homophobic attack.

The ruling came after a Cook County judge sentenced Smollett last week to immediately begin serving 150 days in jail for his conviction on five felony counts of disorderly conduct for lying to police.

In an outburst immediately after the sentence was handed down, the former star of the TV show Empire proclaimed his innocence and said “I am not suicidal. And if anything happens to me when I go in there, I did not do it to myself. And you must all know that.”

The appeals court, in a 2-1 decision, said Smollett could be released after posting a personal recognisance bond of 150,000 dollars, meaning he does not have to put down money but agrees to come to court as required.

Actor Jussie Smollett listens as his sentence is read at the Leighton Criminal Court Building (Brian Cassella/Chicago Tribune via AP)

Smollett’s attorneys argued that he would have completed the sentence by the time the appeal process was completed and that Smollett could be in danger of physical harm if he remained locked up in Cook County Jail.

The office of the special prosecutor called the claim “factually incorrect,” in a response to the motion.

The court’s decision marks the latest chapter in a strange story that began in January 2019 when Smollett, who is black and gay, reported to Chicago police that he was the victim of a racist and homophobic attack by two men wearing ski masks.

The manhunt for the attackers soon turned into an investigation of Smollett himself and his arrest on charges that he had orchestrated the attack and lied to police about it.

The investigation revealed Smollett paid two men he knew from his work on Empire to stage the attack.

A jury convicted Smollett in December on five felony counts of disorderly conduct — the charge filed when a person lies to police. He was acquitted on a sixth count.

Judge James Linn sentenced Smollett last week to 150 days in jail but with good behaviour he could have been released in as little as 75 days. Smollett maintained his innocence during the trial.

Appellate Court Justices Thomas Hoffman and Joy Cunningham signed the order while Justice Maureen Connors dissented.

More in this section

Anoosheh Ashoori’s children look forward to ‘extraordinary’ moment after release Anoosheh Ashoori’s children look forward to ‘extraordinary’ moment after release
Russia Ukraine War Russian forces bomb Mariupol theatre sheltering hundreds of Ukrainians
Biden Vladimir Putin is a war criminal, says Joe Biden
SmollettDigitalPlace: International
A policeman stands on a street during a blackout in Tokyo (Kyodo News via AP)

Two dead and 94 injured after powerful earthquake hits Japan

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, March 16, 2022

  • 20
  • 21
  • 27
  • 30
  • 41
  • 44
  • 26

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices