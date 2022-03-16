Ukraine: What happened today, Wednesday, March 16?

Wednesday saw a "tentative" peace plan drawn up in the hopes that it might end the Russian invasion of Ukraine while president Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed the US Congress.

Here are some of today's main points from the 21st day of violence.

Ukraine and Russia have drawn up a 'tentative' 15-point peace plan to end war.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy cited Pearl Harbour and the terror attacks of September 11 2001 on Wednesday as he appealed to the US Congress to do more to help Ukraine's fight against Russia.

The Council of Europe on expelled Russia from the continent's foremost human rights body in an unprecedented move over its invasion and war in Ukraine.

President Joe Biden said Wednesday the US is sending more anti-aircraft and anti-tank weapons and drones to Ukraine to assist in its defence against Russia.

Russian forces bombed a theatre where civilians were sheltering in the encircled Ukrainian port city of Mariupol, the city council said.

The mayor of the southeastern Ukrainian city of Melitopol has been freed after he was seized by Russian forces five days ago, a Ukrainian official said Wednesday.

Russian forces shot and killed 10 people standing for bread in the northern Ukrainian city of Chernihiv, the US embassy in Kyiv said.

The prime ministers of Poland, the Czech Republic and Slovenia safely returned to Poland on Wednesday after a visit to Kyiv intended to show support for Ukraine as it defends itself against Russia's military onslaught.

The Taoiseach has offered to provide Ukraine with any support Ireland can offer during a call with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

What happened in Ukraine?

Both Russia and Ukraine projected optimism ahead of another scheduled round of talks on Wednesday, even as Moscow’s forces rained fire on Kyiv and other major cities in a bid to crush the resistance that has frustrated Kremlin hopes for a lightning victory.

It comes amid reports of a "tentative 15-point peace plan" to end the violence.

Firefighters extinguish flames outside an apartment house after a Russian rocket attack in Kharkiv. Picture: AP Photo/Pavel Dorogoy

According to the Financial Times, the plan would involve Ukraine renouncing its ambitions to join Nato and promising not to host foreign military bases or weaponry in exchange for protection from allies such as the US, UK and Turkey, the people said.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy cited Pearl Harbour and the terror attacks of September 11 2001 on Wednesday as he appealed to the US Congress to do more to help Ukraine’s fight against Russia.

Livestreamed into the Capitol complex, Zelensky said the US must sanction Russian lawmakers and block imports, and he showed a packed auditorium of US lawmakers an emotional video of the destruction and devastation in his country has suffered in the war.

“We need you right now,” Zelenskyy said, adding, “I call on you to do more.”

What happened in Ireland?

The Taoiseach has offered to provide Ukraine with any support Ireland can give during a call with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

In a 20-minute phone call, Micheál Martin told the Ukrainian president that everyone in Ireland admired his great leadership in face of an immoral war on the people of Ukraine.

Talked to 🇮🇪 Prime Minister @MichealMartinTD. Discussed countering aggression & horrific crimes of Russia against civilians. Expressed condolences over the murder of 🇮🇪 journalist Pierre Zakrzewski by Russian soldiers. Thanked for helping the people of 🇺🇦. #StopRussia — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) March 16, 2022

The Ukrainian ambassador to Ireland has criticised Ryanair for imposing widely varying prices on flights from Poland to Dublin — a route being used by Ukrainian refugees fleeing the conflict.

Ambassador Gerasko Larysa said staff from the embassy had spoken to Ryanair officials last week and again on Tuesday.

The mother of an Irish journalist killed in Ukraine has recalled her son’s bravery and dedication to showing the world the horrors of war.

Veteran photographer Pierre Zakrzewski, a "proud Dubliner", was killed during a Russian attack outside the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, alongside a female colleague, Oleksandra Kuvshynova.