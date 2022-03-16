Two million homes lose power as Japan is hit by powerful earthquake

Furniture and electrical appliance lie scattered at an apartment in Fukushima after the earthquake (Kyodo News via AP)
Wed, 16 Mar, 2022 - 15:56
Mari Yamaguchi, Associated Press

A powerful 7.3 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Fukushima in northern Japan on Wednesday evening, triggering a tsunami advisory and plunging more than two million homes in the Tokyo area into darkness.

The region is part of northern Japan that was devastated by a deadly 9.0 quake and tsunami 11 years ago that also caused nuclear plant meltdowns.

The Tokyo Electric Power Company (Tepco), which operates the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant where the cooling systems failed after the 2011 disaster, said that workers were checking for any possible damage.

The Japan Meteorological Agency said the quake hit at 11.36pm at a depth of 60 kilometres (36 miles) below the sea.

The agency issued a tsunami advisory for up to a one metre (3ft 3in) sea surge in parts of Miyagi and Fukushima prefectures. NHK national television said the tsunami might have reached some areas already.

Japan’s Air Self-Defence Force said it dispatched fighter jets from the Hyakuri base in Ibaraki prefecture, just south of Fukushima, for information gathering and damage assessment.

More than two million homes were without electricity in the Tokyo region serviced by Tepco due to the quake, the utility company said on its website. The quake shook large parts of eastern Japan, including Tokyo, where buildings swayed violently.

East Japan Railway said most of its train services were suspended for safety checks.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told reporters that the government was assessing the extent of damage and promised to do its utmost for rescue and relief operations.

“Please first take action to save your life,” Kishida tweeted.

There are no immediate reports of casualties.

EarthquakePlace: International
