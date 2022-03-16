'Major step forward' on sharing of Covid vaccine patents

The WTO has hailed an agreement to increase access to vaccine patents as “a major step forward” after talks between the EU, the US, India, and South Africa.

The move has been welcomed by Irish vaccine equity advocates as “a good step in the right direction”.

India and South Africa started calling for a waiver on some parts of the Trips trade agreement under the WTO in October 2020 to allow developing countries manufacture Covid vaccines themselves.

This move has been resisted by the EU and pharmaceutical companies, despite global campaigns of support.

However WTO director general Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala said talks had resulted in a “major step forward”.

In a statement, she said: “This compromise is the result of many long and difficult hours of negotiations. But we are not there yet. We have more work to do to ensure that we have the support of the entire WTO membership.”

Each EU country must also individually agree, although the Office of the US Trade Representative said it saw “a promising path” now.

“The difficult and protracted process has resulted in a compromise outcome that offers the most promising path toward achieving a concrete and meaningful outcome,” a spokesperson said.

The US also said: “No agreement on text has been reached."

A girl receives a Covid-19 vaccine at a health centre in New Delhi: India and South Africa have been calling for a waiver to allow developing countries manufacture Covid vaccines. Picture: Altaf Qadri/AP

Senator Alice-Mary Higgins, who put forward a motion on this topic in the Seanad recently, described the move as “progress” and said if this had been agreed earlier lives would have been saved.

“This is a long, overdue step forward. It is really important that the form of the new agreement does not include unnecessary obstacles or ambiguities that would stop it being effective,” she said.

She urged the Irish Government to take a strong stance on including a deadline for extending waivers to Covid treatment as well as vaccines.

Dr Christine Kelly, spokesperson for Doctors for Vaccine Equity in Ireland, said India and South Africa should be praised for bringing the talks this far, saying it was the “first solid progress” for vaccine equity.

“We are waiting for more clarity and we need to be careful that the wording is right,” she said, calling for a “sleek process” to allow lower-income countries start manufacturing Covid vaccines.

“The main thing is this is a good step in the right direction,” she said.

International advocates People's Vaccine Alliance described the outcome as a “climb-down” for the EU.