Eiffel Tower grows another 20ft thanks to new antenna
A new telecom transmission TDF (TeleDiffusion de France) antenna hanging from a helicopter as the crew flies to install it on the top of the Eiffel Tower (AP)
Tue, 15 Mar, 2022 - 15:39
AP Reporters

The Eiffel Tower has grown by by nearly 20ft (six metres) after engineers hoisted a new communications antenna at the very top of the monument in the French capital.

Tourists watched from the Trocadero esplanade as the new digital radio antenna was taken up by helicopter.

With the installation of the new antenna, the Eiffel Tower grew from 1,063ft (324 metres) tall to 1,083ft (330 metres).

The TDF antenna at the moment it was about to be placed at the very top (AP)

The Eiffel Tower company’s president, Jean-Francois Martins, told The Associated Press that scientific progress is an integral part of the Iron Lady’s 133-year history.

“It’s a historical moment this morning, because the Eiffel Tower is getting higher, which is not so common,” he said.

The telecom tower is installed (AP)

“From the invention of the radio at the beginning of the 20th century to right now, decades after decades, the Eiffel Tower has been a partner for all the radio technology,” Mr Martins said.

The Eiffel Tower was 1,024ft (312 metres) high when it was inaugurated on March 31 1889.

