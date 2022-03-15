Anna Sorokin of Netflix's 'Inventing Anna' to be deported to Germany

The fake German heiress who's exploits of conning New York's elite out of hundreds of thousands of dollars in the recent Netflix series "Inventing Anna", is to be deported, sources can confirm.

Russian immigrant Anna Sorokin, 31, who went by the name Anna Delvey, was arrested in 2017 and found guilty of theft of services and grand larceny 2019 by a Manhattan jury.

Her crimes include bank fraud, stealing a private jet, not paying hotel bills and conning New York's elite out of more than 200,000.

Ms Sorokin completed her minimum four-year sentence in February 2021 before she was arrested at a routine check-in at the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement office in Lower Manhattan on charges of overstaying her visa.

When she was 15, Ms Sorokin moved to Germany, where her family currently reside, leaving aged 19 to pursue a fashion degree in Paris.

Moving to New York in 2014, Ms Sorokin's swindling began as she lived in hotels she never paid for, according to evidence presented at her trial.

By her mid-20s, she was moving in Manhattan’s elite social circles — and while she said in an interview at the Rikers Island jail complex with The New York Times that she never actually told anyone she was a German heiress, that’s what many people believed her to be.

Julia Garner as Anna Delvey in "Inventing Anna", the Netflix series created by Shonda Rhimes released last month.

Under the guise of creating the Anna Delvey Foundation, a private members-only arts club, she walked into banks with fake financial statements and asked for tens of millions of dollars for the project — and for a while, banks and hedge funds entertained her requests, according to prosecutors.

Her ploys ended in late 2017, when she was arrested after failing to pay a hotel lunch bill totaling about $200.

Ms Sorokin fought her deportation for almost a year following her arrest by ICE authorities.

However, yesterday afternoon it was confirmed on the texting app that allows for communication with inmates at New Jersey and at Orange County Correctional Facility in Goshen, New York, that she had been released from its custody.

Fake German heiress Anna Sorokin is led away after being sentenced in Manhattan Supreme Court May 9, 2019 following her conviction on multiple counts of grand larceny and theft of services, Judge Diane Kiesel is seen to the right.

Furthermore, several friends who had spoken to her Monday morning confirmed her imminent deportation.

Her criminal defense lawyer, Todd Spodek, who had been aiding Ms Sorokin with her immigration issues since she fired her immigration lawyer a few weeks ago, declined to comment when approached by the New York Times.

An ICE spokesman also declined to answer questions regarding her imminent deportation but said by email that she was still technically in custody of the immigration authorities.