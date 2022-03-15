Skies turn orange as dust from Sahara dumped on Spain

Skies turn orange as dust from Sahara dumped on Spain
A red and orange tinged sky is seen over the City of Arts and Sciences in Valencia (Europa Press via AP)
Tue, 15 Mar, 2022 - 11:14
AP Reporters

Spanish officials have issued extremely poor air quality ratings for Madrid and a large swathe of the country after a mass of hot air from the Sahara dumped dust after crossing the Mediterranean.

Spain’s national air quality index qualified the capital and large parts of the south-east coast as “extremely unfavourable” – its worst rating.

Many Spaniards awoke to find a layer of red dust covering terraces, streets and cars.

The sky in the capital and other cities was tinged orange.

Emergency authorities have recommended citizens should use face masks if they go outside, and avoid outdoor exercise.

The wave of hot air has also affected the air quality in areas north of Madrid, as far west as in the Canary Islands in the Atlantic Ocean and in the Balearic Islands in the Mediterranean.

More in this section

China says it is ‘impartial’ on Ukraine and denies aiding Russia China says it is ‘impartial’ on Ukraine and denies aiding Russia
TOPSHOT-UKRAINE-RUSSIA-CONFLICT Kyiv under fire as European leaders visit in show of support
Germany Airport Strike Air traffic across Germany disrupted due to walkouts
WeatherPlace: International
Footage of the suspected gunman in New York City (New York Police Department via AP)

US police arrest man suspected of stalking and killing homeless people

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, March 12, 2022

  • 13
  • 21
  • 28
  • 37
  • 45
  • 46
  • 33

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices