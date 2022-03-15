US police arrest man suspected of stalking and killing homeless people

US police arrest man suspected of stalking and killing homeless people
Footage of the suspected gunman in New York City (New York Police Department via AP)
Tue, 15 Mar, 2022 - 11:03
AP Reporters

US police have arrested a suspected gunman who has been stalking homeless men asleep on the streets of New York City and Washington DC, killing at least two people and wounding three others in less than two weeks.

Law enforcement arrested the suspect in Washington DC, and he is being interviewed by officers, the Metropolitan Police Department said on Twitter.

Police in the two cities earlier released multiple surveillance photographs, including a close-up snapshot clearly showing the man’s face, and urged people who might know him to come forward.

“Additional information will be forthcoming,” the statement on Twitter said. “Thanks to the community for all your tips.”

The mayors of New York City and Washington DC had appealed to the public for help on Monday in the search for the gunman.

Investigators acknowledged that they knew little about the suspected killer or his motive.

Washington DC mayor Muriel Bowser and New York City mayor Eric Adams, speaking together at a news conference on Monday, had urged anyone living on the streets to go to city shelters where they might be safer.

“We know that our unsheltered residents already face a lot of daily dangers and it is unconscionable that anybody would target this vulnerable population,” Ms Bowser said.

Mr Adams said New York City police and homeless outreach teams would focus on finding unhoused people in the subways and other locations to urge them to seek refuge at city-owned shelters.

In Washington, city outreach workers were passing out flyers among the homeless population, urging people to “be vigilant” and featuring multiple pictures of the suspect.

More in this section

China says it is ‘impartial’ on Ukraine and denies aiding Russia China says it is ‘impartial’ on Ukraine and denies aiding Russia
TOPSHOT-UKRAINE-RUSSIA-CONFLICT Kyiv under fire as European leaders visit in show of support
Germany Airport Strike Air traffic across Germany disrupted due to walkouts
homelessPlace: International
A red and orange tinged sky is seen over the City of Arts and Sciences in Valencia (Europa Press via AP)

Skies turn orange as dust from Sahara dumped on Spain

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, March 12, 2022

  • 13
  • 21
  • 28
  • 37
  • 45
  • 46
  • 33

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices