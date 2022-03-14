'They’re lying to you here': Anti-war protestor interrupts broadcast on Russian state news channel

A lone anti-war protestor has interrupted a news broadcast on a Russian state-run news channel, holding a sign and shouting ‘No to war.”

Maria Ovsiannikova, an editor at the channel, appeared in the background of one of Channel 1’s national news bulletins earlier this evening.

She held a sign reading: "Do not believe the propaganda. They’re lying to you here.”

Ms Ovsiannikova also appears to have recorded and shared a video message to social media beforehand, in which she noted that her father is Ukrainian and that she was "ashamed" to be working for "Kremlin propaganda."

"I am ashamed that I let the Russian people be zombified.

"What is happening in Ukraine is a crime," she said in the video.

“We kept silent in 2014 when all of this began.

"We didn’t go out and protest when [Alexei] Navalny got poisoned by the Kremlin.

"The responsibility for this aggression lies with only one person and that person is Vladimir Putin."

На Первом канале в прямом эфире выбежала женщина с плакатом pic.twitter.com/3EMbhSdIGU — Ярослав Конвей (@YaroslavConway) March 14, 2022

Later in the video, she denounced the Russian Government as “an anti-human regime” which had launched a “fratricidal war."

"And now the entire world turns their backs against us.

"We are Russian people. We are the only ones who can stop this madness,” she said.

"Take to the streets, do not be afraid. They cannot arrest all of us.”

After she appeared on screen, Channel 1’s producers appeared to scramble to cut away, quickly moving from a studio shot to one of a hospital.

The station has since released a statement saying it is currently "probing the incident regarding the outsider's presence during a live broadcast."

After her demonstration, Ms Ovsiannikova was detained by Russian police for questioning.