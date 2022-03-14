Meghan Markle’s father wants day in court with daughter and her ‘ginger husband’

Meghan Markle’s father wants day in court with daughter and her ‘ginger husband’

The Oprah interview (Joe Pugliese/Harpo Productions/PA)

Mon, 14 Mar, 2022 - 13:41
Laura Elston, PA Court Reporter

Meghan Markle’s father Thomas said he is hoping to face Meghan and her “ginger husband” in court as part of the defamation case being brought by Meghan’s half sister.

Mr Markle has sided with his older daughter Samantha Markle and said he would be “thrilled” to be able to defend her.

She is alleging in court documents that Meghan made “false and malicious lies” about her during the couple's Oprah Winfrey interview and in the Finding Freedom biography.

Ms Markle said this subjected her to “humiliation, shame and hatred on a worldwide scale”.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Meghan’s father, in his new YouTube channel in collaboration with Karl Larsen – the first photographer to find and photograph him – said: “I’ve been trying for almost four years to get to see my daughter and her ginger husband in a courtroom face to face.

I haven’t seen my grandchildren. I’d be thrilled to come to court and talk and defend my oldest daughter.”

Meghan has been estranged from her father since he was caught staging paparazzi photographs ahead of her 2018 wedding to Harry. 

In her Oprah interview, she said she was an only child and only saw her half-sister a handful of times, the legal papers said.

The court documents allege that Meghan promoted a narrative that Ms Markle sold false stories about her childhood to the tabloids.

Meghan has been estranged from her father since before her wedding (Jane Barlow/PA)

With a copy of the Finding Freedom book, some notes and a long lens digital camera on the table in front of him, Mr Markle said: “I can’t imagine Meghan even going into the court with this.

“I think she should settle because she can’t defend the things she has said.”

He began the episode by saying: “Hi. I’m Thomas, Meghan’s dad and this gentleman is Karl who got the first photo of me and ruined my life and then saved me.”

Mr Markle said they became friends after Mr Larsen reached out to him in support.

A spokesperson for Meghan has yet to comment.

Michael Kump, Meghan’s lawyer, said of the legal action: “This baseless and absurd lawsuit is just a continuation of a pattern of disturbing behaviour.

“We will give it the minimum attention necessary, which is all it deserves.”

Read More

Russia keeps up attacks on Ukraine's cities as two sides hold talks

More in this section

Russia Ukraine War Day In Photos Russia keeps up attacks on Ukraine's cities as two sides hold talks
Prime Minister's Questions Boris Johnson ‘unlikely to house Ukrainian refugees at No 10 due to security risks’
Technology summit in Dublin Tesla boss Elon Musk challenges Vladimir Putin to ‘single combat’ for Ukraine
Markle#Royal FamilyPlace: UK
Russia Ukraine War

Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky to deliver virtual address to US Congress

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, March 12, 2022

  • 13
  • 21
  • 28
  • 37
  • 45
  • 46
  • 33

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices