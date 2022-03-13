Pope calls for end to bombings in Ukraine ‘before cities reduced to cemeteries’

Pope calls for end to bombings in Ukraine ‘before cities reduced to cemeteries’
Pope Francis waves from the window of his studio overlooking St Peter’s Square (Gregorio Borgia/AP)
Sun, 13 Mar, 2022 - 12:52
Associated Press Reporter

Pope Francis has decried the “barbarianism” of the killing of children and other defenceless civilians in Ukraine and pleaded for a stop to the attacks “before cities are reduced to cemeteries”.

In some of his strongest denunciations yet of the war in Ukraine, and in an apparent reference to Russia, which invaded Ukraine on February 24, the pontiff said that “there are no strategic reasons that hold up” in the face of such armed aggression.

Francis told about 25,000 people gathered in St Peter’s Square in Rome for his customary Sunday noon appearance that Mariupol, the southern Ukrainian city which “bears the name” of the Virgin Mary, has “become a city martyred by the heartbreaking war that is devastating Ukraine.”

“In the name of God, I ask: ‘Stop this massacre’,” Francis said, prompting applause from the pilgrims, tourists and locals, some of whom held Ukrainian flags, in the square.

Francis prayed for an end to the bombings and other attacks and for ensuring that humanitarian corridors “are safe and secure”.

More in this section

Passenger killed as bus carrying Ukrainian refugees overturns in Italy Passenger killed as bus carrying Ukrainian refugees overturns in Italy
Russia Ukraine War Day In Photos Russians strike closer to Polish border
Virus Outbreak China Access to Shanghai tightened as China’s Covid cases rise
RussiaPopePlace: International
<p>A Ukrainian serviceman guards his position in Mariupol (Evgeniy Maloletka/AP)</p>

35 killed in Russian attack on Ukraine military base near Poland border

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, March 12, 2022

  • 13
  • 21
  • 28
  • 37
  • 45
  • 46
  • 33

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices