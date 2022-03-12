Russia now considers arms shipments to Ukraine 'legitimate targets' for attacks

Moscow now considers arms shipments to Ukraine "legitimate targets" for military attacks, a senior Russian diplomat has warned.

The comments were made by Russia's deputy foreign minister, Sergei Ryabkov earlier today.

Mr Ryabkov said that Russia had made its position clear to the United States and others.

He said that Russia “warned the US that pumping weapons from a number of countries it orchestrates isn’t just a dangerous move, it’s an action that makes those convoys legitimate targets”.

Denouncing US sanctions against Moscow, Mr Ryabkov said they were an “unprecedented attempt to deal a serious blow to various sectors of the Russian economy”.

Meanwhile, conflict raged near Kyiv on Saturday and Ukrainian officials said heavy shelling and threats of Russian air attacks were endangering attempted evacuations of desperate civilians from encircled towns and cities elsewhere.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russia was sending in new troops after Ukrainian forces had put 31 of its battalion tactical groups out of action in what he called Russia's largest army losses in decades. He gave no details and it was not possible to verify either statement.

Zelenskyy also said he had spoken to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron about pressuring Russia to release the mayor of the city of Melitopol, who Ukraine says was kidnapped on Friday by Russian forces.

More than 2,000 residents of the southern city, which is now under Russian control, protested outside the city administration building to demand the release of the mayor, Ivan Fedorov, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the president's office, said.

Zelenskyy said his country could not stop fighting but was upholding a ceasefire around an agreed humanitarian corridor out of the southern port of Mariupol, which has been under an almost two-week siege, and called on Russia to do the same.

Moscow has previously blamed Kyiv for failed evacuations.

Vladimir Putin launched the invasion on February 24 in an operation that has been near-universally condemned around the world and that has drawn tough Western sanctions on Russia.

The bombardment has trapped thousands of people in besieged cities and sent 2.5 million Ukrainians fleeing to neighbouring countries.

Evacuation attempts

Ukrainian officials had planned to use humanitarian corridors from Mariupol as well as towns and villages in the regions of Kyiv, Sumy and some other areas on Saturday.

But the governor of the Kyiv region said fighting and threats of Russian air attacks were continuing during evacuation attempts and the Donetsk region's governor said constant shelling was complicating bringing aid into Mariupol.

A spokesperson for the UN's humanitarian office said conditions in Mariupol were deteriorating every hour, with basic supplies now in extremely short supply.

An adviser to the Ukrainian presidency said earlier that 79 evacuation buses and two trucks with humanitarian cargo had left for Sumy on Saturday. Buses and trucks also left Zaporizhzhia for Mariupol, a video released by the deputy head of the Ukrainian presidential administration on social media showed.

Russian bombardment of cities across Ukraine continues

Elsewhere, the exhausted-looking governor of Chernihiv, around 150 km northeast of Kyiv, gave a video update in front of the ruins of its Ukraine Hotel, which he said had been hit on Saturday.

"There is no such hotel anymore," Viacheslav Chaus said, wiping tears from his eyes.

But Ukraine itself still exists, and it will prevail.

Russian rocket attacks destroyed a Ukrainian airbase and hit an ammunition depot near the town of Vasylkiv in the Kyiv region on Saturday morning, Interfax Ukraine quoted Vasylkiv Mayor Natalia Balasynovych as saying.

Moscow has denied targeting civilians what it calls a special operation to demilitarise Ukraine and unseat leaders it refers to as neo-Nazis. It has not responded to Ukrainian challenges to provide evidence.

Ukraine said it expected a new wave of attacks on the regions around the capital Kyiv, the country's second city Kharkiv and Donbass in the east.

Belarus denies it is planning to enter conflict

Close Russian ally Belarus said it was sending five battalion tactical groups to its border with Ukraine but had no plans to send troops in to fight with Russian forces.

A top Ukrainian security official on Friday warned Belarus not to send troops to Ukraine, saying Ukraine was showing restraint towards Belarus despite the country being used as a launchpad for Russian planes.

Belarus Chief of General Staff Viktor Gulevich said the battalion tactical groups would replace forces already stationed near the border.

“I want to underline that the transfer of troops is in no way connected with (any) preparation, and especially not with the participation of Belarusian soldiers in the special military operation on the territory of Ukraine,” Gulevich said.

Russia repeatedly denied any plan to invade Ukraine before it invaded by land, air and sea.

Belarus has served as a staging post for Russian troops, missiles and aircraft, but it has not deployed its own forces in active battle.

Ukraine yesterday accused Russian aircraft of firing at Belarusian border villages from Ukrainian air space to provide an excuse for an offensive.

The alleged attacks took place as the Belarusian leader, Alexander Lukashenko, was meeting the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, in Moscow, according to Ukraine’s state centre for strategic communications.

Sanctions

Efforts to isolate Russia economically have stepped up, with the United States imposing new sanctions on senior Kremlin officials and Russian oligarchs on Friday.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the EU would on Saturday suspend Moscow's privileged trade and economic treatment, crack down on its use of crypto-assets, and ban the import of iron and steel goods from Russia, as well as the export of luxury goods in the other direction. read more Moscow said on Saturday the European Union would end up paying at least three times more for oil, gas and electricity.

