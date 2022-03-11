Woman pictured escaping ruins of Mariupol maternity ward gives birth

Mariana Vishegirskaya, wearing the same pyjamas she was pictured in as she struggled down the stairs of the hospital, was photographed lying in bed holding her newborn daughter
Mariana Vishegirskaya walks downstairs in the damaged by shelling maternity hospital in Mariupol, Ukraine. Credit: Photo by Evgeniy Maloletka/AP/Shutterstock

Fri, 11 Mar, 2022 - 19:16
Kaamil Ahmed

One of the pregnant women pictured escaping the ruins of the Mariupol maternity ward bombed by Russia has given birth to a daughter.

Mariana Vishegirskaya, wearing the same dotted pyjamas she was pictured in as she struggled down the stairs of the devastated hospital, was photographed on Friday by the Associated Press lying in a hospital bed holding her newborn daughter, Veronika.

In another photo, she looks on from her bed as her husband, Yuri, holds their baby.

In the images from Wednesday’s bombing, the Ukrainian beauty blogger Vishegirskaya was visibly injured, with blood on her face, but she was targeted by a Russian disinformation campaign accusing her of faking the injuries.

The Russian embassy in London claimed in a series of tweets on Thursday that Vishegirskaya had been employed as an actor to stage the photos, including a photo of a completely different woman being stretchered out of the hospital.

The embassy plastered a red “fake” stamp across the two pictures as it justified the strike, claiming the maternity hospital had long been defunct and was being used by the rightwing Azov battalion.

The tweets were taken down for violating Twitter rules.

This image taken from a video issued by Mariupol City Council shows the aftermath of Mariupol Hospital after an attack, in Mariupol, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 9.
This image taken from a video issued by Mariupol City Council shows the aftermath of Mariupol Hospital after an attack, in Mariupol, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 9.

Three people were reportedly killed and 17 injured in the bombing of the children’s hospital and maternity ward, including a child, prompting outrage from Ukrainians and the world.

PresidentVolodymyr Zelenskyy said in an address posted to Telegram that the bombing was the “ultimate evidence” of genocide. “

A children’s hospital, a maternity ward. How did they threaten the Russian Federation? What is this country, the Russian Federation, that is afraid of hospitals, maternity wards and is destroying them?” said Zelenskyy.

“Hospitals and schools are destroyed. Churches and ordinary buildings are destroyed. People are killed. Children are killed. 

The aerial bombing of a children’s hospital is the ultimate evidence that genocide of Ukrainians is happening.

The UN confirmed that the hospital was clearly identifiable and operational when it was hit on Wednesday, contradicting Russian claims.

-The Guardian 

