Russian strikes hit western Ukraine far from main offensive

The mayor of Ivano-Frankiivsk, Ruslan Martsinkiv, ordered residents in the neighbouring areas to head to shelters after an air raid alert. The mayor of Lutsk also announced an airstrike near the airport.
Explosions are seen during shelling in a residential district in Mariupol, Ukraine on Thursday. AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka

Fri, 11 Mar, 2022 - 07:10
Evgeniy Maloletka, AP

Local authorities say Russian strikes hit near airports in the western Ukrainian cities of Ivano-Frankiivsk and Lutsk, far from Russia’s main attack targets elsewhere in Ukraine.

The strikes were far to the west from the main Russian offensive and could indicate a new direction of the war.

New satellite photos appeared to show a massive convoy outside the Ukrainian capital has fanned out into towns and forests near Kyiv, with artillery pieces raised into firing position in a potentially ominous movement of the Russian military.

The photos emerged amid more international efforts to isolate and sanction Russia, particularly after a deadly airstrike on a maternity hospital in the port city of Mariupol that Western and Ukrainian officials decried as a war crime.

The U.S. and other nations were poised Friday to announce the revocation of Russia’s “most favored nation” trade status, which would allow higher tariffs to be imposed on some Russian imports.

Unbowed by the sanctions, Russia kept up its bombardment of the besieged southern seaport of Mariupol while Kyiv braced for an onslaught, its mayor boasting that the capital had become practically a fortress protected by armed civilians.

Three Russian airstrikes hit the eastern industrial city of Dnipro on Friday, killing at least one person, according to Interior Ministry adviser Anton Heraschenko. 

Meanwhile, Russian forces were pushing toward Kyiv from the northwest and east but were repulsed from Chernihiv as Ukrainian fighters regained control of Baklanova Muraviika, the general staff of Ukraine’s armed forces said in a statement.

Sean Murray: Polish families open their hearts and their homes to scared and worried refugees

A Ukrainian serviceman takes a photograph of a damaged church after shelling in a residential district in Mariupol (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

Photos appear to show breakup of 40-mile Russian convoy outside Ukrainian capital

