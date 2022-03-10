Black Panther and Creed director Ryan Coogler arrested after being mistaken for bank robber

Ryan Coogler, director of the acclaimed films Black Panther and Creed 2, was arrested at a bank in Atlanta earlier this year following a police mix-up in which he was mistaken for a bank robber.

The 35-year-old filmmaker was briefly arrested after he tried to withdraw $12,000 from his own bank account at a branch in the city of Atlanta on January 7.

One of the bank’s tellers called the police after apparently “misinterpreting” the situation.

According to a police report obtained by US entertainment website TMZ, Mr Coogler arrived at the bank wearing a Covid-19 facemask, as well as a hat and sunglasses.

He passed the bank teller a withdrawal slip with a note requesting money from his checking account.

On the note, the director asked that the money be counted somewhere else in the bank so that he could appear “discreet.” He also supplid his ID.

According to the New York Times, Mr Coogler was withdrawing the money to pay for a medical assistant who worked for his family.

As the amount was greater than $10,000 it triggered an automatic notification on the bank’s system. The teller mistakenly believed Coogler to be a robber and so she called the police.

When police officers arrived on the scene, they detained two other people who were waiting outside for Mr Coogler in an SUV.

Mr Coogler himself was then briefly handcuffed and detained in the back of a police car, before he verified his identity and was promptly released.

In a statement, a Bank of America spokesperson said the organisation “regret that the incident occurred.”

“It should never have happened and we apologise,” the spokesperson added.

“This situation should never have happened,” Mr Coogler told TMZ.

“However, Bank of America worked with me and addressed it to my satisfaction and we have moved on."