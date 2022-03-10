UK announces changes to Ukrainian visa scheme

Ukrainians with passports will no longer need to go to a visa application centre to give their biometrics before they go to the UK
Home Secretary Priti Patel speaking to the media outside the Ukrainian embassy in London (PA)

Thu, 10 Mar, 2022 - 10:51
David Hughes and Richard Wheeler, PA

UK Home Secretary Priti Patel has promised a streamlined online visa application system for Ukrainians seeking to flee the war with Russia in response to criticism of her approach to the crisis.

She told MPs the changes will come in from Tuesday following assurances from the security services that the UK can still be protected from Russian efforts to infiltrate the country by posing as Ukrainian refugees.

The UK Home Office has come under pressure from opposition and Tory MPs – as well as the Ukrainian government – to simplify the system which allows family members of people settled in the UK to join their relatives.

Ms Patel said: “From Tuesday, I can announce that Ukrainians with passports will no longer need to go to a visa application centre to give their biometrics before they come to the UK.

“Instead, once their application has been considered and appropriate checks completed, they will receive direct notification that they’re eligible for the scheme and can come to the UK.

In short, Ukrainians with passports will be able to get permission to come here fully online from wherever they are and will be able to give their biometrics once in Britain.

“This will mean that visa application centres across Europe can focus their efforts on helping Ukrainians without passports.”

Russia says claim it bombed children's hospital is 'fake news'

UkrainevisasPlace: UK
Indonesia’s Mount Merapi volcano (Slamet Riyadi/AP)

Hundreds flee as Indonesian volcano erupts

