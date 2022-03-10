Taiwan minister: China war would be a disaster regardless of outcome

Taiwan minister: China war would be a disaster regardless of outcome
Taiwan’s Defence Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng speaks in Taipei, Taiwan, on Thursday March 10 2022 (EBC/AP)
Thu, 10 Mar, 2022 - 07:53
Associated Press reporters

A conflict with China, which threatens to invade Taiwan, would be a disaster for all sides regardless of the outcome, the island’s defence minister said.

China has largely backed Russia in invading Ukraine, a conflict that has echoes in Beijing’s approach to Taiwan, the self-governing island democracy that it claims as Chinese territory to be annexed by force if necessary.

“Nobody wants a war,” Taiwan’s Defence Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng told reporters. “It really has to be thoroughly thought over.”

The more the United States and Japan make waves on the Taiwan question, the tougher actions we will take to safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity

“If you really went to war, it would be disastrous for all,” Mr Chiu said. Taiwan’s defence establishment “watches and listens but we keep our mouths shut. We are following developments and preparing ourselves but we don’t openly discuss or debate”.

At the annual meetings of China’s rubber-stamp legislature, the National People’s Congress, and its advisory body this week in Beijing, delegates blamed foreign influence and separatism in Taiwan while increasing China’s legal and financial might to counter Taiwan support.

On Wednesday, a spokesman for the People’s Liberation Army delegation at the NPC said: “Separatist activities and collusion with external forces are the root cause of the current tension and disturbance in the Taiwan Strait.”

Colonel Wu Qian blamed Taiwan’s ruling pro-independence Democratic Progressive Party, adding that: “The more the United States and Japan make waves on the Taiwan question, the tougher actions we will take to safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

Col Wu also defended the defence budget increase, saying China has “maintained reasonable and steady growth to tackle complex security challenges and fulfil China’s responsibility as a major country”.

Separately, a member of the advisory body to China’s ceremonial legislature proposed strengthening a 2005 secession law spelling out the grounds for an attack on Taiwan. Zhang Liangqi said new legislation was needed to target those promoting Taiwan’s formal and permanent independence from China, from which it split amid civil war in 1949.

In what it calls a warning to Taiwan independence supporters and their foreign allies, China has been staging threatening exercises and flying military planes near the island’s airspace, including on February 24, the day Russia began its invasion of Ukraine.

More in this section

Russia Ukraine War Day In Photos Three hospitals hit as Russian forces intensify siege of cities
Ukraine accuses Russia of genocide after children's hospital bombing  Ukraine accuses Russia of genocide after children's hospital bombing 
Pelosi House approves ban on Russian oil to US
ChinaPlace: International
South Korea’s president-elect Yoon Suk Yeol speaks during a news conference at the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea, on Thursday March 10 2022 (Kim Hong-ji/AP)

South Korea’s president-elect wants tougher stance on North Korea

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, March 9, 2022

  • 15
  • 26
  • 28
  • 29
  • 36
  • 43
  • 39

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices