Ukraine warns of risk of radiation leak at Chernobyl nuclear plant 

Latest developments:

Russia warns the West that it is working on broad response to sanctions that would be swift and felt in the most sensitive areas. READ MORE

Russians pressure Ukrainian cities as fighting continues. READ MORE

The Pentagon has rejected Poland’s offer to give the United States its MiG-29 fighter jets for use by Ukraine in a rare public display of disharmony by Nato allies. READ MORE

Russia promises 'silence' for Ukrainians to flee 'apocalyptic' sieges. READ MORE

EU agrees new sanctions against Russia over Ukraine invasion. READ MORE[ /url]

Ukraine appealed to Russia for a temporary ceasefire on Wednesday to allow repairs to be made to a power line to the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, warning that there could be a radiation leak if the electricity outage continued.

Ukraine’s state-run nuclear company Energoatom said fighting between Ukrainian and Russian forces made it impossible to immediately repair the high-voltage power line to the plant, which has been captured by Russian forces.

Energoatom said radioactive substances could be released if the plant cannot cool spent nuclear fuel, and Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said reserve diesel generators can power the plant for only 48 hours.

"After that, cooling systems of the storage facility for spent nuclear fuel will stop, making radiation leaks imminent," Kuleba said on Twitter.

I call on the international community to urgently demand Russia to cease fire and allow repair units to restore power supply.

The UN nuclear watchdog said the loss of power does not have a critical impact on safety.

"Heat load of spent fuel storage pool and volume of cooling water at Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant sufficient for effective heat removal without need for electrical supply," the IAEA said in a statement.

But Energoatom said there were about 20,000 spent fuel assemblies at Chernobyl that could not be kept cool during a power outage, and that their warming could lead to "the release of radioactive substances into the environment.

The radioactive cloud could be carried by wind to other regions of Ukraine, Belarus, Russia, and Europe, it said in a statement.

Without power, ventilation systems at the plant would also not be working, exposing staff to dangerous doses of radiation, it added.

On Tuesday, the IAEA had warned that the systems monitoring nuclear material at the radioactive waste facilities at Chernobyl had stopped transmitting data.

The still-radioactive site of the world's worst nuclear disaster lies some 100 km (62 miles) from Kyiv.

Its fourth reactor exploded in April 1986 during a botched safety test, sending clouds of radiation billowing across much of Europe.

Newly arrived refugees are assisted by volunteers to board a train bound for Krakow just after crossing the border into Poland from Ukraine at the border crossing in Medyka, eastern Poland, on March 9. (Photo by Louisa GOULIAMAKI / AFP) (Photo by LOUISA GOULIAMAKI/AFP via Getty Images)

Evacuations

Renewed efforts to evacuate civilians from besieged and bombarded Ukrainian cities are underway as authorities seek to rescue people from increasingly dire conditions.

Days of shelling have largely cut residents of the southern city of Mariupol off from the outside world and forced them to scavenge for food and water.

Authorities announced another cease-fire to allow civilians to escape from Mariupol and Sumy in the northeast, Enerhodar in the south, Volnovakha in the southeast, Izyum in the east, and several towns in the region around the capital Kyiv.

Previous attempts to establish safe evacuation corridors have largely failed due to attacks by Russian forces, and there were few details on Wednesday’s new effort. But air raid sirens repeatedly went off in the capital and explosions could be heard there, raising tensions in the rattled city.

Thousands of people are thought to have been killed, both civilians and soldiers, in two weeks of fighting since President Vladimir Putin’s forces invaded.

The UN estimates that more than two million people have fled the country, the biggest exodus of refugees in Europe since the end of the Second World War.