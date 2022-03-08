First trial for US Capitol rioter ends with conviction by jurors

Jurors deliberated for about three hours and convicted him on all counts
First trial for US Capitol rioter ends with conviction by jurors

Violent insurrectionists, loyal to President Donald Trump, storm the Capitol in Washington (John Minchillo/AP)

Tue, 08 Mar, 2022 - 18:49
Michael Kunzelman, Associated Press

A Texas man has been convicted of storming the US Capitol in Washington DC with a holstered handgun, a milestone victory for federal prosecutors in the first trial among hundreds of cases arising from last year’s riot.

A jury also convicted Guy Wesley Reffitt of interfering with police officers who were guarding the Capitol on January 6, 2021 and of obstructing justice for threatening his two teenage children if they reported him to law enforcement after the attack.

Jurors deliberated for about three hours and convicted him on all counts.

This artist sketch depicts Guy Wesley Reffitt (Dana Verkouteren/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)

The verdict could be a bellwether for many other Capitol riot cases.

It could give Justice Department prosecutors more leverage in plea negotiations and discourage other defendants from gambling on trials of their own.

Reffitt, 49, of Wylie, Texas, did not testify at his trial, which started last Wednesday.

Read More

Proud Boys leader charged with conspiracy over Capitol riot

More in this section

Humphreys Peak New York City man rescued twice in two days while hiking in Arizona mountains
Capitol Riot Proud Boy Proud Boys leader charged with conspiracy over Capitol riot
Iran Nuclear Iran’s Revolutionary Guard launches second satellite – report
capitolRioterPlace: International
Protesters during a march to mark International Women’s Day in Istanbul (Emrah Gurel/AP)

Riot police fire gas and block Women’s Day march in Istanbul

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, March 5, 2022

  • 1
  • 2
  • 21
  • 29
  • 38
  • 43
  • 3

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices