One dead after fishing vessel capsizes off Norway

The vessel capsized 100 miles west of Stavanger (Yui Mok/PA)

Mon, 07 Mar, 2022 - 10:34
Lucinda Cameron, PA Scotland

One person has died after a Scottish fishing vessel with eight people on board capsized off Norway.

The Norwegian Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre (NJRCC) launched a rescue operation after the alarm was raised at about 1.39pm on Sunday.

Rescuers found the eight crew standing on the keel of the capsized vessel Njord which got into difficulty about 100 miles west of Stavanger in the North Sea.

Three people were winched into a search and rescue helicopter and were flown to Haukeland University Hospital in Bergen where one of them subsequently died.

Three were taken into a search and rescue helicopter and five people were picked up by boat after we issued a Mayday relay

The other five people were picked up by the Olympic Challenger, an oil industry offshore vessel, which had responded to the Mayday relay issued by rescue services calling on vessels nearby to assist.

They were later taken to Stavanger by rescue helicopter.

A NJRCC spokesman said: “When we were alerted we sent out resources and found eight people standing on the keel of the capsized fishing vessel.

“Three were taken into a search and rescue helicopter and five people were picked up by boat after we issued a Mayday relay.”

The NJRCC said the vessel is registered in Lerwick, however, it reportedly left Peterhead at the weekend.

