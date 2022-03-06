Ukraine: What happened today, Sunday, March 6?

Day 11 of the war in Ukraine and for the second day running, efforts to evacuate the heavily bombarded city of Mariupol have failed.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy today reiterated a request for foreign protectors to impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine, which Nato so far has ruled out because of concerns such an action would draw the West directly into the war.

As the day draws to a close, here are today's updates on the ever-evolving situation:

Plans to evacuate civilians from a besieged port city in Ukraine failed to materialise for the second time along with an expected Russian cease-fire, a Ukrainian official said. READ MORE .

. Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday his campaign in Ukraine was going according to plan and would not end until Kyiv stopped fighting. READ MORE .

. The war has caused 1.5 million people to flee the country. The head of the UN refugee agency on Sunday called the exodus “the fastest-growing refugee crisis in Europe since” the Second World War. READ MORE .

. BBC World News has been taken off air in Russia, the broadcaster has said. READ MORE .

. More companies are suspending operations in Russia, including Mastercard and Visa. American Express has also announced it is suspending all operations in Russia and Belarus.

The International Atomic Energy Agency says Russian forces are tightening their grip on the Zaporizhzhya nuclear station, Ukraine’s largest, that they seized last week.

A Russian man burnt his passport to show his anger over the invasion of Ukraine. The group of Russian citizens living in Serbia were among dozens of people on Sunday who braved freezing weather and a late winter blizzard to gather in central Belgrade in support of Ukraine. READ MORE .

What happened in Ukraine today?

Plans to evacuate civilians from a besieged port city in Ukraine failed to materialise for the second time along with an expected Russian cease-fire, a Ukrainian official said.

It came as officials tried to persuade Russia to agree on establishing over evacuation routes near Ukraine’s capital.

Residents expected to leave the port city of Mariupol during a 10am to 9pm local cease-fire, Ukrainian military authorities said earlier on Sunday.

Interior Ministry adviser Anton Gerashchenko said the planned evacuations were halted because of an ongoing assault by Russian troops.

Ukrainian President Voldymyr Zelenskyy reiterated a request for foreign protectors to impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine, which Nato so far has ruled out because of concerns such an action would draw the West directly into the war.

“The world is strong enough to close our skies,” Mr Zelenskyy said in a video address on Sunday.

Mr Putin warned on Saturday that Moscow would consider a third-party declaration to close Ukrainian airspace to be a hostile act.

Mr Putin told Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine could be halted only “only if Kyiv ceases hostilities and fulfils the well-known demands of Russia”, according to the Kremlin’s read-out of the phone call the two leaders held on Sunday.

What has been said in Ireland?

The number of Ukrainian refugees arriving in Ireland could exceed 80,000, a government minister has confirmed.

James Browne, minister of state in the Department of Justice, said the exodus of people from Ukraine was on a scale not witnessed in Europe since the end of the Second World War.

People protest against the Russian war in Ukraine in Dublin city centre on Saturday.

The Minister for Agriculture is set to ask farmers to grow more grain due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Charlie McConalogue said that both Ukraine and Russia are "significant" in terms of world grain exports, making up around 30% of global exports.

Meanwhile, attempts to rescue an Irish student in Ukraine appear to have failed.

Racheal Diyaolu, a 19-year-old from Carlow, moved to the country to study medicine. It is believed she was due to be picked up today, with others, by British volunteers to get her out of the Sumy in eastern Ukraine.

Elsewhere, MEP Clare Daly has claimed that Russia has "genuine" and "legitimate" security concerns and the role Nato has in the Ukrainian conflict has been overlooked.

The Independents 4 Change MEP has strongly defended her decision to vote against an overall European Parliament resolution condemning Russian aggression against Ukraine and demanding Vladimir Putin immediately pull his troops out.