Zelensky addresses protesters across Europe

Zelensky addresses protesters across Europe
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky delivers a video message (Michael Probst/AP)
Fri, 04 Mar, 2022 - 19:34
Associated Press Reporter

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has called on European nations to support his country’s fight against the invading Russian military.

Mr Zelensky appeared on video as he addressed thousands of people protesting against the war in several European cities – naming among them Paris, Prague, Lyon, Frankfurt and others.

He asked the big crowds not to be silent about what is going on in his country.

People take part in a protest against the Russian invasion of Ukraine (Mindaugas Kulbis/AP)

“Don’t turn a blind eye on this,” he said. “Come out and support Ukraine as much as you can,” he said though a translator.

“If we fall, you will fall,” he said.

“And if we win, and I’m sure we’ll win, this will be the victory of the whole democratic world, this will be the victory of our freedom, this will be the victory of light over darkness, of freedom over slavery. And if we win we will become as blossoming as Europe. And Europe will be flourishing more than ever,” he said.

“All of you are Ukrainians today, thank you for this.”

More in this section

Pakistan Explosion Scores killed as suicide bomber targets Shiite Muslim mosque in Pakistan
Ukraine: What happened today, Friday, March 4? Ukraine: What happened today, Friday, March 4?
UKRAINE-RUSSIA-CONFLICT Risk ‘a new Iron Curtain will descend upon Europe’ as Russia’s isolation grows
Russia#UkrainePlace: International
Amtrak Crash Settlements

Amtrak engineer cleared in trial over deadly 2015 crash

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, March 2, 2022

  • 10
  • 14
  • 28
  • 32
  • 38
  • 41
  • 42

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices