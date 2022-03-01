Fire at shopping centre kills 11 in Syrian capital city

Fire at shopping centre kills 11 in Syrian capital city
Firefighters working at the scene of a fire that broke out in the La Mirada Mall building, in Damascus, Syria (Sana/AP)
Tue, 01 Mar, 2022 - 16:17
Associated Press Reporter

A fire broke out in a shopping centre in the Syrian capital of Damascus, killing 11 people and injuring seven others, the state-owned news agency said.

Sana reported that two people were rescued from the La Mirada Mall building and the injured were immediately transferred to the local Al-Mowasat University Hospital.

It added that several of the injured suffered smoke inhalation and that six ambulances were immediately sent to the scene of the blaze.

Firefighters working at the scene (Sana/AP)

The fire broke out at night when the centre was closed and most of the dead are believed to be security guards.

There was no immediate word on the cause of the fire.

Syria’s medical sector was hard-hit by the country’s conflict that began in March 2011, killed about half a million people and left large parts of the country destroyed.

More in this section

Cop26 - Glasgow Australia’s prime minister to continue work after testing positive for Covid-19
Russia Ukraine War Ukrainian president brands Russian attack on Kharkiv city centre a war crime
Ukraine Invasion Russia Reaction 'Watch your tongue': Dmitry Medvedev warns West economic wars often become real ones
firePlace: International
Oil tanker ship SCF Samotlor sails under Yavuz Sultan Selim bridge as it crosses the Bosphorus strait after departing from Russia’s Novorossiysk port, in Istanbul (Francisco Seco/AP)

International Energy Agency moves to bolster oil supplies amid Ukraine crisis

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, February 26, 2022

  • 1
  • 8
  • 16
  • 33
  • 36
  • 39
  • 5

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices