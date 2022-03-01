Kremlin denies use of cluster munitions during Ukraine conflict

Kremlin denies use of cluster munitions during Ukraine conflict
Emergency service personnel inspecting the damage inside the City Hall building in Kharkiv, Ukraine (Ukraine Emergency Service/AP)
Tue, 01 Mar, 2022 - 11:09
Associated Press Reporter

The Kremlin has denied that the Russian military has used cluster munitions in Ukraine and insisted that the Russian forces only have struck military targets.

Kremlin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov insisted that “the Russian troops don’t conduct any strikes against civilian infrastructure and residential areas”.

Mr Peskov’s claim contradicts abundant evidence documented of indiscriminate shelling of homes, schools, and hospitals across Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin (Sergei Guneyev/AP)

Mr Peskov also rejected the accusations that the Russian military has used cluster munitions and devastating vacuum weapons, dismissing them as fabrications.

Speaking in a conference call with reporters, he would not respond to questions about whether the Kremlin is happy with the pace of the offensive and would not comment on Russian military casualties.

The Russian defence ministry said for the first time on Monday that it has suffered losses but did not name any numbers.

More in this section

Ukraine Tensions Corridors for civilians to leave Mariupol set up with imminent attack expected
Russia Ukraine War Q&A: What is the current state of play in the Russian invasion of Ukraine?
Royal Tour of Australia - Day Five 'Life-threatening' flash flooding warning for Sydney as city braces for 'rain bomb'
Russiamunitions#UkrainePlace: International
An army zodiac secures the entrance of a new section of the Suez Canal in Ismailia, Egypt (Amr Nabil/AP)

Egypt raises transit fees for ships passing through Suez Canal

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, February 26, 2022

  • 1
  • 8
  • 16
  • 33
  • 36
  • 39
  • 5

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices