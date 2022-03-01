Corridors for civilians to leave Mariupol set up with imminent attack expected

Mariupol, an industrial centre, is seen as a key target for Russian forces for its economic value and its location
Apartment buildings are seen in city of Mariupol, Ukraine (Sergei Grits/AP)
Tue, 01 Mar, 2022 - 10:10
Associated Press Reporter

The separatist forces in Donetsk say they have established two corridors for the evacuation of civilians from Mariupol, an indication that a large attack on the key Azov Sea port could be imminent.

Eduard Basurin, a spokesman for the separatists’ military, said civilian safety of movement is guaranteed until Wednesday in the corridors.

A pregnant woman and children sit on a bench in the improvised bomb shelter in a sports centre, which can accommodate up to 2000 people, in Mariupol, Ukraine (Evgeniy Maloletka/AP)

Mariupol, an industrial centre, is seen as a key target for Russian forces for its economic value and its location.

Its capture would help Russia establish a land corridor between Crimea and the Russian mainland.

Emergency service personnel inspecting the damage inside the City Hall building in Kharkiv, Ukraine (Ukraine Emergency Service/AP)

