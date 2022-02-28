Dozens wounded in clashes in Ukrainian city of Kharkiv

Dozens wounded in clashes in Ukrainian city of Kharkiv
A Russian armoured personnel carrier burns amid damaged and abandoned light utility vehicles after fighting in Kharkiv, Ukraine (Marienko Andrew/AP)
Mon, 28 Feb, 2022 - 15:34
Associated Press Reporter

At least 44 people have been wounded in fighting in Ukraine’s second-largest city of Kharkiv, and seven of them died in hospitals, Ukrainian authorities said.

It was not clear if the casualties, which covered the past 24 hours, were all civilians.

The state emergencies agency said the casualties could be higher because the damage from Monday’s shelling of residential areas is still being assessed.

Ukrainian soldiers handle equipment from a damaged military vehicle after fighting in Kharkiv, (Marienko Andrew/AP)

Ukrainian social networks featured videos showing residential quarters hit by a series of powerful explosions amid fighting with Russian forces.

The Russian military has consistently denied targeting residential areas despite abundant evidence of shelling of residential buildings, schools and hospitals.

More in this section

Belarus Russia Ukraine War Talks held between Russian and Ukrainian delegates as war continues
Emirates Turkey Turkey opposition parties vow to restore parliamentary power and curb presidency
Russian aircraft in British airspace Russian nuclear forces on high alert following Vladimir Putin order
RussiaKharkivPlace: International
<p>Refugees that fled the conflict from neighbouring Ukraine sit in a bus at the Romanian-Ukrainian border, in Siret (Andreea Alexandru/AP)</p>

In pictures: Ukrainian exodus gathers pace as neighbours welcome refugees

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, February 26, 2022

  • 1
  • 8
  • 16
  • 33
  • 36
  • 39
  • 5

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices