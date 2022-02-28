Six-year-old girl killed in Russian shelling of Mariupol

A medical team fought desperately to revive her as her mother stood outside the ambulance, weeping
Six-year-old girl killed in Russian shelling of Mariupol

A woman reacts as paramedics perform CPR on the girl (Evgeniy Maloletka/AP)

Mon, 28 Feb, 2022 - 09:50
Mstyslav Chernov, AP

A six-year-old girl has died as a result of Russian shelling in the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol, amid attempts to fend off the invaders.

The girl was rushed into a city hospital by ambulance on Sunday after she received mortal injuries during the shelling.

She was pale. Her brown hair was pulled back with a rubber band. Her bloody pyjamas were decorated with cartoon unicorns. She was brought in with her wounded father, his head bloodied and bandaged.

A medical team fought desperately to revive her as her mother stood outside the ambulance, weeping.

Medics perform CPR on the girl (Evgeniy Maloletka/AP)

The girl was raced inside and doctors and nurses huddled around her. One gave her an injection.

Another tried to revive her with a defibrillator, as a nurse wept.

A doctor in blue medical scrubs, pumping oxygen into the girl, looked straight at the camera of an Associated Press videojournalist who had been allowed inside.

“Show this to Putin,” he said angrily. “The eyes of this child, and crying doctors.”

The girl, whose name was not immediately known, could not be saved. The doctor reached gently over her face to close her eyes.

Her body was left alone in the room, covered by her brightly coloured polyester jacket, now spattered with blood.

Read More

Missiles hit radioactive waste disposal site in Ukraine’s capital

More in this section

China US As tensions simmer, China demands US action to improve ties
Australia Floods Major floods swamp Australia’s east coast, claiming eight lives
Ukraine Invasion Quiet night in Ukrainian capital as Russia orders nuclear forces on high alert
RussiaGirl#UkrainePlace: International
Six-year-old girl killed in Russian shelling of Mariupol

Travellers to New Zealand will no longer need to isolate

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, February 26, 2022

  • 1
  • 8
  • 16
  • 33
  • 36
  • 39
  • 5

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices