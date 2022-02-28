Russia's isolation deepens as Ukraine battles to defend key cities

Russia's political and economic isolation deepened on Monday as its forces met stiff resistance in Ukraine's capital and other cities in the biggest assault on a European state since World War Two.

Here are the main points from yesterday and today:

President Vladimir Putin put Russia's nuclear deterrent on high alert on Sunday in the face of a barrage of Western-led reprisals. - Read More

Mr Putin's announcement was quickly condemned by international leaders. - Read More

Ukraine said would be held at the Belarusian-Ukrainian border. - Read More



On Saturday evening, the German government announced that it would be sending weapons and other supplies directly to Ukraine. - Read More

Last night, the European Union said it was planning to close its airspace to Russian airlines, to fund weapons purchases to Ukraine and ban some pro-Kremlin media outlets. - Read More

In Russia, anti-war protestors took to the streets of cities in defiance of their government's actions in Ukraine, leading to hundreds of arrests. - Read More

Amid the fighting, thousands of Ukrainians have continued to flee their country into Poland, Slovakia, Moldova, Hungary and Romania. - Read More

Though thousands of refugees are leaving Ukraine, some Ukrainian men and women are returning home from across Europe to help defend their homeland. - Read More

Fighting continues

In Ukraine, blasts were heard before dawn on Monday in the capital of Kyiv and in the major city of Kharkiv, Ukrainian authorities said, while diplomatic manoeuvring continued.

The general staff of Ukraine's armed forces described Sunday as "a difficult time" for the military, saying Russian troops "continue shelling in almost all directions".

In an English-language post on Facebook, the general staff said defence force members in the Vasylkiv military airbase southwest of Kyiv were resisting artillery strikes and Russian attacks.

US President Joe Biden will host a call with allies and partners on Monday to coordinate a united response, the White House said.

The United States said Putin was escalating the war with "dangerous rhetoric" about Russia's nuclear posture, amid signs Russian forces were preparing to besiege major cities in the democratic country of about 44 million people.

A senior US defence official said Russia had fired more than 350 missiles at Ukrainian targets so far, some hitting civilian infrastructure.

A view of Khreshchatyk, the main street, empty, due to curfew in the central of Kyiv, Ukraine. Picture: AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky

"It appears that they are adopting a siege mentality, which any student of military tactics and strategy will tell you, when you adopt siege tactics, it increases the likelihood of collateral damage," the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

So far, the Russian offensive cannot claim any major victories.

Russia has not taken any Ukrainian city, does not control Ukraine's airspace, and its troops remained roughly 30 km from Kyiv's city centre for a second day, the official said.

Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a “special operation” that it says is not designed to occupy territory but to destroy its southern neighbour's military capabilities and capture what it regards as dangerous nationalists.

Sanctions

Western-led political, strategic, economic and corporate sanctions were unprecedented in their extent and coordination, and there were further pledges of military support for Ukraine's badly outgunned armed forces.

The rouble plunged nearly 30% to an all-time low versus the dollar, after Western nations on Saturday unveiled harsh sanctions including blocking some Russian banks from the SWIFT international payments system.

Japan and South Korea said they would join in the action to block some banks from SWIFT.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. Picture: Stephanie Lecocq, Pool Photo via AP

Several European subsidiaries of Sberbank Russia, majority-owned by the Russian government, are now failing or are likely to fail due to reputational cost of the war in Ukraine, the European Central Bank has said.

Russia's central bank scrambled to manage the broadening fallout of the sanctions saying it would resume buying gold on the domestic market, launch a repurchase auction with no limits and ease restrictions on banks' open foreign currency positions.

Corporate giants also took action, with British oil major BP BP, the biggest foreign investor in Russia, saying it would abandon its stake in state oil company Rosneft (ROSN.MM) at a cost of up to $25 billion.

The EU on on Sunday decided for the first time in its history to supply weapons to a country at war, pledging arms including fighter jets to Ukraine.

EU President von der Leyen expressed support for Ukraine's membership in an interview with Euronews, saying "they are one of us.

The United States and France urged their citizens to consider leaving Russia immediately. read more The EU also banned the Russian media outlets RT and Sputnik.

In New York, the UN Security Council convened a rare emergency meeting of the UN General Assembly, or all the United Nations' 193 member states, for Monday.

- Reuters & PA