US joins EU in agreeing to freeze assets of Russia’s Putin and Lavrov

US joins EU in agreeing to freeze assets of Russia’s Putin and Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov (Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service via AP)
Fri, 25 Feb, 2022 - 20:59
Raf Casert, Associated Press

The Biden administration has announced that it will move to freeze the assets of President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, following the European Union and the United Kingdom in directly sanctioning top Russian leadership.

The Treasury Department announced the sanctions shortly after the EU said it had also approved an asset freeze against Mr Putin and Mr Lavrov as part of a broader package of sanctions against Russia for the invasion of Ukraine.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson also told Nato leaders during a call on Friday that Britain would move to impose sanctions against Mr Putin and Mr Lavrov.

It was not immediately clear how impactful an asset freeze would be on the pair, but the direct action targeting the Russian president was meant to be seen as a warning to Mr Putin that he could emerge as an international pariah if he does not end the invasion of Ukraine.

More in this section

Greece Ferry Fire Eight confirmed dead after more bodies found on burned-out ferry off Greece
Russian invasion of Ukraine BBC journalist reveals family home in Kyiv bombed in Russian air strikes
Supreme Court Vacancy Biden to nominate Ketanji Brown Jackson as first black woman on Supreme Court
RussiaassetsPlace: International
Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson (Carolyn Kaster/AP)

Biden introduces Ketanji Brown Jackson for Supreme Court

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, February 23, 2022

  • 1
  • 7
  • 28
  • 33
  • 35
  • 45
  • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices