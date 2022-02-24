Parents of teenager charged in school shooting to stand trial

Parents of teenager charged in school shooting to stand trial
Ethan Crumbley (David Guralnick/Detroit News via AP)
Thu, 24 Feb, 2022 - 21:32
Corey Williams, Associated Press

A judge has ordered the parents of a 15-year-old boy charged with killing four students at his Michigan high school to stand trial on involuntary manslaughter charges.

Rochester Hills District Court Judge Julie Nicholson said following Thursday’s preliminary examination for Jennifer and James Crumbley that she found enough evidence to send their case to circuit court.

Jennifer and James Crumbley (Paul Sancya/AP)

They are accused of making the gun used in the shooting available to the teenager and failing to intervene when he showed signs of mental distress at home and at school.

Ethan Crumbley is charged as an adult with first-degree murder, assault with intent to murder, terrorism and gun charges over the November 30 shooting at Oxford High School, about 30 miles north of Detroit.

In addition to the four students slain, six other students and a teacher were wounded.

The gun used in the shooting was given to Ethan Crumbley as an early Christmas present, prosecutors have said.

The Crumbleys’ lawyers have insisted the couple did not know their son might plan an attack and did not make the gun easy to find in their home.

More in this section

Ukraine Tensions In full: European Council conclusions on Russia's 'unjustified military aggression against Ukraine'
Ukraine Tensions Ukraine’s health minister says 57 killed in Russian invasion
Judge approves Boeing settlement with investors over 737 Max Judge approves Boeing settlement with investors over 737 Max
MichiganPlace: International
Police officers detain a demonstrator in St Petersburg (Dmitri Lovetsky/AP)

Hundreds arrested as shocked Russians protest over Ukraine attack

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, February 23, 2022

  • 1
  • 7
  • 28
  • 33
  • 35
  • 45
  • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices