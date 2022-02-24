Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know

Here's what you need to know about the Ukraine crisis right now:

The headlines

Russian President Vladimir Putin authorised a "special military operation" against Ukraine early on Thursday to eliminate what he called a serious threat.

Putin says his aim is to demilitarise and 'denazify' Ukraine.

President Volodymyr Zelensky approved decree on martial law, parliament approves the measure.

Russian troops attacked Ukraine from Belarus as well as Russia with Belarusian support at around 5am local time on Thursday, and an attack was also being launched from annexed Crimea, Ukraine's border guard service said.

Gunfire was heard near the Ukrainian capital Kyiv.

US President Joe Biden condemned the unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military in a call with Zelensky.

A Ukrainian serviceman stands at his position at the line of separation between Ukraine-held territory and rebel-held territory near Svitlodarsk, eastern Ukraine, Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022. U.S. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

Quotes

"I have decided to conduct a special military operation... to protect people who have been subjected to bullying and genocide... for the last eight years," Putin said. "And for this we will strive for the demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine.

"And to bring to court those who committed numerous bloody crimes against civilians, including against citizens of the Russian Federation."

"Putin has just launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Peaceful Ukrainian cities are under strikes," Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Twitter.

Wednesday, Feb. 23, satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows troops and equipment deployment near Krasnaya Yaruga, Russia. (Maxar Technologies via AP)

What's to come