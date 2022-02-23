Climate activists attempt to block access to three German airports

Climate activists attempt to block access to three German airports
Climate activists of the group Uprising of the Last Generation block an access road to the cargo area from Munich Airport (dpa via AP)
Wed, 23 Feb, 2022 - 09:16
AP Reporters

Climate activists have blocked roads leading to Germany’s three biggest airports, gluing themselves to the ground before police arrived.

Members of the group Uprising of the Last Generation said they wanted to disrupt cargo and passenger traffic at the airports in Frankfurt, Munich and Berlin.

The group has demanded that the government should take measures to end food waste.

A protester is removed at Frankfurt Airport (dpa via AP)

It argues that throwing away vast amounts of usable food contributes to hunger and climate change.

Past protests involving the blocking of roads and ports have drawn criticism from officials across the political spectrum.

The blockades are reminiscent of the protests last year by the climate action group Insulate Britain, which obstructed many main roads in the UK.

More in this section

Queen album cover artwork to go under hammer but second binned in error Queen album cover artwork to go under hammer but second binned in error
Madagascar Cyclone Roofs ripped off houses as another cyclone hits Madagascar
Italy Energy Adopt A Bill Italian city in fundraising bid to pay rising energy bills for retired people
airportsPlace: International
A little girl waits along with people crossing to Ukrainian government controlled areas from pro-Russian separatists controlled territory in Stanytsia Luhanska, the only crossing point open daily, in the Luhansk region, eastern Ukraine, Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. Russian lawmakers on Tuesday authorized President Vladimir Putin to use military force outside the country — a move that could presage a broader attack on Ukraine after the U.S. said an invasion was already underway there. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

Europe braces for further strife as Ukraine crisis escalates

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, February 19, 2022

  • 1
  • 6
  • 16
  • 30
  • 31
  • 46
  • 44

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices