Archaeologists find 9,000-year-old shrine in Jordanian desert

Archaeologists find 9,000-year-old shrine in Jordanian desert
Standing stones at the site (Jordanian Tourism Ministry via AP)
Wed, 23 Feb, 2022 - 08:35
Omar Akour, AP

Archaeologists have found a 9,000-year-old shrine at a remote Neolithic site in Jordan’s eastern desert.

The ritual complex was found by a team of Jordanian and French archaeologists in a Neolithic campsite near large structures known as “desert kites”, or mass traps that are believed to have been used to corral wild gazelles for slaughter.

Such traps consist of two or more long stone walls converging toward an enclosure and are found scattered across the deserts of the Middle East.

“The site is unique, first because of its preservation state,” said Jordanian archaeologist Wael Abu-Azziza, co-director of the project.

“It’s 9,000 years old and everything was almost intact.”

The ritual complex was found in a Neolithic campsite near large structures known as desert kites, or mass traps that are believed to have been used to corral wild gazelles for slaughter (Jordanian Tourism Ministry via AP)

Within the shrine were two carved standing stones bearing anthropomorphic figures, one accompanied by a representation of the “desert kite”, as well as an altar, hearth, marine shells and a miniature model of the gazelle trap.

The researchers said in a statement that the shrine “sheds an entire new light on the symbolism, artistic expression as well as spiritual culture of these hitherto unknown Neolithic populations”.

The proximity of the site to the traps suggests the inhabitants were specialised hunters and that the traps were “the centre of their cultural, economic and even symbolic life in this marginal zone”, the statement said.

The team included archaeologists from Jordan’s Al Hussein Bin Talal University and the French Institute of the Near East.

The site was excavated during the most recent digging season in 2021.

More in this section

UN-Wildfires Wildfires getting worse worldwide, with governments unprepared – UN report
Germany Ukraine Tensions West hits back with sanctions as Putin orders Russian troops into Ukraine
West unveils sanctions with more ready if Russia launches full-scale Ukraine invasion West unveils sanctions with more ready if Russia launches full-scale Ukraine invasion
shrinePlace: International
A Sri Lankan shopkeeper speaks to a customer standing on the doorway to his premises during a power cut in Wattala (AP)

Sri Lanka imposes rolling power cuts as cash crisis deepens

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, February 19, 2022

  • 1
  • 6
  • 16
  • 30
  • 31
  • 46
  • 44

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices