European Union nations unanimously approve Russian sanctions
Josep Borrell (Christophe Archambault / Pool photo via AP)
Tue, 22 Feb, 2022 - 17:41
Raf Casert, Associated Press

The 27 European Union members nations have unanimously agreed on an initial set of sanctions targeting Russian officials over their actions in Ukraine, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drianance said.

EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell said the package, approved on Tuesday, “will hurt Russia, and it will hurt a lot”.

Mr Borrell said the sanctions would affect members of Russia’s lower house of parliament and other individuals involved in approving the deployment of Russian troops to separatist-held regions of eastern Ukraine.

He says the package will also affect Russia’s financing of policies linked to Ukraine by limiting access to EU financial markets.

“This story is not finished,” said Mr Borrell of Russian actions in Ukraine.

