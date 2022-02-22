Johnson suggests stripping Russia of hosting duties for Champions League final

St Petersburg is due to host this season’s Uefa Champions League final in May. Picture: Nick Potts/PA

Tue, 22 Feb, 2022 - 13:53
Richard Wheeler, PA Parliamentary Editor

Boris Johnson has signalled Russia should be stripped of hosting this season’s Champions League Final following the “renewed invasion” of Ukraine.

The British Prime Minister told MPs there is “no chance” of holding football tournaments in a Russia that “invades sovereign countries”.

His comments came hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin recognised the Donetsk and Luhansk regions in the Donbas, eastern Ukraine, as independent states.

(PA Graphics)

Mr Johnson added that Russian tanks and armed personnel carriers have “since been spotted” in the breakaway regions.

St Petersburg is due to host this season’s Uefa Champions League final in May.

English clubs Chelsea, Manchester City, Manchester United and Liverpool remain in the competition.

Mr Johnson, speaking after announcing new sanctions on Russian banks and wealthy individuals, told the House of Commons: “It’s absolutely vital in this critical moment that President Putin understands that what he is doing is going to be a disaster for Russia.

“And it is clear from the response of the world to what he has done already in Donbas that he is going to end up with a Russia that is poorer as a result of the sanctions that the world will implement.

“A Russia that is more isolated, a Russia that has pariah status – no chance of holding football tournaments in a Russia that invades sovereign countries.

“A Russia that is engaged in a bloody and debilitating conflict with a fellow Slav country. What an appalling result for President Putin.

“I hope that he steps back from the brink and does not conduct a full invasion.”

Taoiseach condemns 'chilling effect' of Russian incursion into Ukraine

