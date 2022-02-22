What are the latest developments in the Ukraine crisis?

Vladimir Putin has decided to recognise two Russian-backed regions in east Ukraine (Alexei Nikolsky,/Sputnik,/Kremlin Pool Photo/AP/PA)

Tue, 22 Feb, 2022 - 10:40
PA Political Staff

The crisis between Russia and the West has intensified following Vladimir Putin’s decision to recognise breakaway republics in east Ukraine.

– What is the cause of the tension in the region?

The current difficulties date back to the overthrow in 2014 of the pro-Moscow Ukrainian government of Viktor Yanukovych, prompting fears in the Kremlin that the country was moving into the orbit of the West.

President Vladimir Putin responded by sending in troops to annex Crimea while Russian-backed separatist rebels seized territory in eastern Ukraine in bloody fighting with the Ukrainian military.

– What has happened now?

Mr Putin has decided to recognise the two Russian-backed regions in east Ukraine – Donetsk People’s Republic and Luhansk People’s Republic – as independent states.

People waving Russian flags in Donetsk (Alexei Alexandrov/AP)

He has ordered troops into the two regions to “maintain peace” – crossing the red line set by the West by deploying Russian forces on Ukrainian territory.

– What has been the response?

The UK, European Union and United States will all impose economic sanctions.

The Minister for Foreign Affairs here said that the EU will likely impose target sanctions, adding that a full package of sanctions would be justified in the case of a full invasion of Ukraine.

– So, what next?

The West will hope the economic pressure it can impose through sanctions will persuade Mr Putin to back down.

But he has an estimated 150,000 troops ringed around Ukraine and British prime minister Boris Johnson warned “all the evidence is that President Putin is indeed bent on a full-scale invasion of the Ukraine”.

An attempt to conquer Ukraine could lead to a prolonged and bloody conflict.

– Could there be a wider war?

Ukraine is not a member of Nato, so the alliance’s members will not play a direct role in fighting.

Russian aggression in eastern Europe is likely to increase anxiety among Nato’s members.

This could lead to a further build-up of forces, potentially increasing tensions even further in the region.

– What is the advice for Irish people in Ukraine?

Speaking on radio today, Simon Coveney reminded people that the current advice remains not to travel to Ukraine.

Any Irish citizen who is in the country is being advised to leave.

Hong Kong orders mandatory Covid tests for all residents

