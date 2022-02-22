Boris Johnson says Vladimir Putin is ‘bent on full-scale invasion’ of Ukraine

Boris Johnson says Vladimir Putin is ‘bent on full-scale invasion’ of Ukraine
Prime Minister Boris Johnson (Tolga Akmen/PA)
Tue, 22 Feb, 2022 - 09:14
Sam Blewett and David Hughes, PA Political Staff

Vladimir Putin appears “bent on a full-scale invasion” of Ukraine, Boris Johnson warned as he vowed to swiftly introduce the “first barrage” of sanctions against Russia.

The British Prime Minister said on Tuesday that the Russian President had “completely torn up international law” and is seemingly intent on capturing the capital of Kyiv.

Mr Johnson’s warnings came after Moscow ordered troops into two breakaway regions of eastern Ukraine, allegedly to carry out “peacekeeping” duties.

The dramatic escalation came after Mr Putin recognised the Donetsk and Luhansk regions in the Donbas as independent states.

After chairing an early morning emergency meeting of Britain's Cobra committee, Mr Johnson said he would later reveal sanctions against entities in Russia and the Donbas.

“This is I should stress just the first barrage of UK economic sanctions against Russia because we expect I’m afraid that there is more Russian irrational behaviour to come,” he told broadcasters.

“I’m afraid all the evidence is that President Putin is indeed bent on a full-scale invasion of the Ukraine, the overrunning, the subjugation of an independent, sovereign European country and I think, let’s be absolutely clear, that will be absolutely catastrophic.”

Read More

Coveney: You don't send peacekeepers in tanks and attack helicopters

More in this section

Dubai Travel Airport Dubai airport named busiest for global travel
Migration Greece UN alarmed at reports of migrants being forced back at Greek borders
Ukraine Tensions Belarus Border War fears grow as Putin orders troops to eastern Ukraine
Ukraine#UkrainePlace: UK
The UN Security Council meets for an emergency session on Ukraine (United Nations via AP)

‘Unacceptable’ – world leaders condemn Russia on Ukraine

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, February 19, 2022

  • 1
  • 6
  • 16
  • 30
  • 31
  • 46
  • 44

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices