US and EU to impose sanctions amid Ukraine crisis

The sanctions will prohibit new investment, trade and financing in the two separatist regions of Ukraine recognised by Mr Putin
US President Joe Biden. Picture: lex Brandon/AP

Mon, 21 Feb, 2022 - 21:20
Vladimir Isachenkov, Associated Press

The White House says President Joe Biden is ordering new sanctions after Russia moved to recognise separatist eastern Ukraine regions.

The Biden administration called Monday’s announcement by Russian President Vladimir Putin a “blatant violation of Russia’s international commitments”.

The sanctions will prohibit new investment, trade and financing in the two separatist regions of Ukraine recognised by Mr Putin.

Meanwhile, the European Union’s top officials say the bloc will impose sanctions against those involved in Russia’s recognition of the two separatist regions of eastern Ukraine.

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Council President Charles Michel say in a joint statement that the recognition is “a blatant violation of international law”.

The statement adds that the bloc “will react with sanctions” and “reiterates its unwavering support to Ukraine’s independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognised borders”.

Explainer: What does Russian recognition of breakaway regions mean for the conflict in Ukraine?

