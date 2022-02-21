Putin considers recognising independence of separatist areas in Ukraine

Putin considers recognising independence of separatist areas in Ukraine
Russian President Vladimir Putin (Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
Mon, 21 Feb, 2022 - 14:20
AP Reporters

Russian president Vladimir Putin has convened senior officials to consider recognising the independence of Russia-backed separatist regions in eastern Ukraine.

The meeting of the presidential security council comes amid Western fears that Russia could invade Ukraine any moment, using skirmishes in eastern areas of the country as a pretext for an attack.

Mr Putin’s statement follows televised appeals by separatist leaders.

They pleaded with Mr Putin to recognise them as independent states and sign friendship treaties envisaging military aid to protect them from what they described as the ongoing Ukrainian military offensive.

Ukrainian authorities have denied launching an offensive and have accused Russia of provocation amid intensifying shelling along the line of contact.

The Kremlin initially signalled its reluctance to make the move that would effectively shatter a 2015 peace deal for eastern Ukraine that marked a major diplomatic coup for Moscow, requiring Ukrainian authorities to offer a broad self-rule to the rebel regions.

More in this section

Wayne Couzens court case Police officers charged with sharing offensive messages with Wayne Couzens named
Portugal Drought Portugal’s drought worsens with rainfall down to 7% of average
Three injured as fire breaks out at German residential complex Three injured as fire breaks out at German residential complex
RussiaPlace: International
European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen (Johanna Geron, Pool Photo via AP)

European Commission downplays missed handshake incident as ‘storm in a teacup’

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, February 19, 2022

  • 1
  • 6
  • 16
  • 30
  • 31
  • 46
  • 44

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices