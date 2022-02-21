Portugal’s drought worsens with rainfall down to 7% of average

Portugal’s drought worsens with rainfall down to 7% of average
Portugal’s winter drought is getting worse (AP)
Mon, 21 Feb, 2022 - 13:19
Associated Press Reporter

Portugal’s winter drought is getting worse, with the national weather agency reporting that 91% of the country is enduring “severe” or “extreme” drought conditions.

Average rainfall for February 1 to February 15 was just 7% of the average over a 30-year period, the IPMA said.

It added that no significant rainfall is expected for the rest of the month, while temperatures are forecast to remain above normal and the drought worsens.

The Portuguese government is already restricting the use of reservoirs for hydroelectric power production, in order to save water for public consumption, and farmers are asking for financial aid because of a lack of grass for their livestock.

Periods of droughts are not unusual in Portugal, but the country has witnessed an increase in their frequency over the past 20 to 30 years, IPMA scientists say.

The most recent droughts were in 2005, 2012 and 2017.

Scientists estimate that Portugal will see a drop in average annual rainfall of 20% to 40% by the end of the century.

More in this section

Wayne Couzens court case Police officers charged with sharing offensive messages with Wayne Couzens named
Three injured as fire breaks out at German residential complex Three injured as fire breaks out at German residential complex
Iran Plane Crash F-5 fighter plane crash kills three in north-west Iran
droughtPlace: International
European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen (Johanna Geron, Pool Photo via AP)

European Commission downplays missed handshake incident as ‘storm in a teacup’

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, February 19, 2022

  • 1
  • 6
  • 16
  • 30
  • 31
  • 46
  • 44

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices