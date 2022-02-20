US embassy tells Americans: have an evacuation plan from Russia

Russia's foreign ministry spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, questioned if the United States had passed on the information about possible attacks to Russia.
US embassy tells Americans: have an evacuation plan from Russia

A boy plays with a weapon while an instructor shows a Kalashnikov assault rifle during a training of members of a Ukrainian far-right group train, in Kyiv, Ukraine. Picture: AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky

Sun, 20 Feb, 2022 - 20:50
Polina Devitt and Guy Faulconbridge

The US embassy in Russia cautioned Americans on Sunday to have evacuation plans, citing the threat of attacks in Moscow and along the Russian border with Ukraine, drawing a rebuke from Russian foreign ministry.

"There have been threats of attacks against shopping centres, railway and metro stations, and other public gathering places in major urban areas, including Moscow and St Petersburg as well as in areas of heightened tension along the Russian border with Ukraine," the embassy said.

"Review your personal security plans," the embassy said. "Have evacuation plans that do not rely on US government assistance."

Russia's foreign ministry spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, questioned if the United States had passed on the information about possible attacks to Russia.

"And if not, how is one to understand all of this?" Zakharova said.

Read More

Russian invasion of Ukraine is 'now the expectation', says Simon Coveney

More in this section

Platinum Jubilee Britain's Queen Elizabeth could be given newly approved anti-viral drugs after positive Covid test
Vatican Pope Pope Francis: Health workers are heroes every day – not just in the pandemic
Ukraine Tensions Russia extends military exercises in Belarus as tensions mount over Ukraine
#Ukraine
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett (right) said unvaccinated tourists will be allowed to enter Israel (AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov)

Israel to allow unvaccinated tourists to enter country

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, February 19, 2022

  • 1
  • 6
  • 16
  • 30
  • 31
  • 46
  • 44

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices