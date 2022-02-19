Ukrainian military officials come under shelling attack during tour of conflict front

Top Ukrainian military officials have come under shelling attack during a tour of the conflict front, forcing them to flee to a bomb shelter.
It comes as a separatist leader in eastern Ukraine has ordered a full military mobilisation amid a spike in violence in the war-torn region that the West fears could be used as a pretext for invasion by Russia.
Denis Pushilin, the head of the pro-Russian separatist government in the Donetsk region, released a statement on Saturday announcing a full troop mobilisation and urging reservists to show up at military enlistment offices.
A similar announcement quickly followed from Leonid Pasechnik, a separatist leader in the Luhansk region.
