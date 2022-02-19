Hong Kong reports more than 6,000 new cases in coronavirus surge

Hong Kong reports more than 6,000 new cases in coronavirus surge
Patients lie on hospital beds as they wait at a temporary makeshift treatment area outside Caritas Medical Centre in Hong Kong (AP)
Sat, 19 Feb, 2022 - 09:42
AP Reporters

Hong Kong officials have reported 15 coronavirus deaths and more than 6,000 confirmed cases for a second day in its latest infection surge.

The government also announced plans to ease crowding in hospitals by building isolation units for 10,000 patients.

There were 6,063 confirmed cases in the previous 24 hours, raising the Chinese territory’s total to 46,763.

Hong Kong chief executive Carrie Lam (AP)

That was down slightly from Thursday’s figure of 6,116 but one of Hong Kong’s highest daily totals.

Hong Kong has tightened travel and business curbs as it tries to contain its latest virus surge.

On Friday, chief executive Carrie Lam said the election for her post would be postponed by six weeks to May 8 due to public health risks.

Also on Saturday, Ms Lam’s government announced construction teams from mainland China would build isolation and treatment units in the Penny’s Bay and Kai Tak districts.

More in this section

China Korea Blogger Arrested Chinese blogger charged with insulting Korean War dead
Rehabilitated sea turtle Sheldon released off Florida Keys Rehabilitated sea turtle Sheldon released off Florida Keys
Colombia Hippos Colombian government to declare hippos an invasive species
CoronavirusHongKongPlace: International
Elon Musk (AP)

US securities agency denies claims it is harassing Elon Musk

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, February 16, 2022

  • 1
  • 3
  • 9
  • 14
  • 33
  • 43
  • 26

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices