France to withdraw troops from Mali but remain in West Africa

France to withdraw troops from Mali but remain in West Africa
French troops board a US Air Force C130 transport plane in Gao, Mali (Jerome Delay/AP)
Thu, 17 Feb, 2022 - 08:55
Sylvie Corbet, Associated Press

President Emmanuel Macron has said France will withdraw its troops from Mali but maintain a military presence in neighbouring West African nations.

Announcing the move during a news conference in Paris on Thursday, Mr Macron said “We cannot remain militarily involved” alongside Malian transitional authorities with whom “we don’t share the strategy and goals”.

France has about 4,300 troops in the Sahel region, including 2,400 in Mali. The so-called Barkhane force is also involved in Chad, Niger, Burkina Faso and Mauritania.

French soldiers secure the area at the entrance to Gao, northern Mali (Jerome Delay/AP)

French forces have been active since 2013 in Mali, where they intervened to drive Islamic extremists from power. But the insurgents regrouped in the desert and began attacking the Malian army and its allies.

Mr Macron said support for civilians in Mali civilians will continue, but he blamed the junta now ruling the country for its decision to hire a private Russian military contractor known as the Wagner Group that the EU accuses of fomenting violence and committing human rights abuses in Africa.

The French president said a coalition of allies will remain in Sahel and the Guinea Gulf to counter actions from al Qaida and the Islamic State.

He said the fight against terrorism in the region requires “steadiness and tenacity”.

More in this section

Ilir Meta Albanian court overturns president’s impeachment
Virus Outbreak Hong Kong Covid surge among prisoners fuels Hong Kong’s virus outbreak
Brazil Deadly Rains Dozens still missing after Brazil mudslides kill at least 94
MaliPlace: International
Emergency personnel at the scene where a twin-engine Beechcraft Barron plane crashed into a tractor-trailer on Interstate 85 South in Lexington, North Caroline (Walt Unks/The Winston-Salem Journal/AP)

Plane crashes into lorry on North Carolina highway

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, February 16, 2022

  • 1
  • 3
  • 9
  • 14
  • 33
  • 43
  • 26

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices